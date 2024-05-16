Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19
It sounds like it's going to be a wet weekend.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19
Friday
Thundery outbreaks during the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, light rain shower overnight.
High: 74 Low: 59 with an 89% chance of rain.
Saturday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 75 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain shower during the afternoon, mist for the evening, clear overnight.
High: 75° Low: 60° with a 81% chance of rain.
Sunday
Partly Cloudy , with a high of 79 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening, mist overnight.
High: 79° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
