Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19

It sounds like it's going to be a wet weekend.

Weekend weather: Friday, May 17 - Sunday, May 19

Friday

Thundery outbreaks during the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, light rain shower overnight.

High: 74 Low: 59 with an 89% chance of rain.

Saturday

Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 75 and low of 60 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, light rain shower during the afternoon, mist for the evening, clear overnight.

High: 75° Low: 60° with a 81% chance of rain.

Sunday

Partly Cloudy , with a high of 79 and low of 58 degrees. Partly Cloudy during the morning, clear during the afternoon and evening, mist overnight.

High: 79° Low: 58° with a 0% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

