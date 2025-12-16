Saline Student Accepted into Albion College Academic Program of Distinction

ALBION, MI (12/10/2025) Saline student Brendan Warwinsky was recently invited to join Albion College's Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service.

The Gerald R. Ford Institute for Leadership in Public Policy and Service provides students, regardless of their major and professional interests, the tools, opportunities, and "real world" education to pursue their passions for public policy and community leadership. Through a combination of classroom experiences, speakers, volunteer projects, and individually designed internships, students learn how to advocate on issues important to them while performing the hard work of making the world a better place.

This is one of several Albion College programs offering enhanced instruction, experiential learning opportunities, and focused career preparation in pre-medical studies, public policy, business, environmental studies, social change, professional education, and the liberal arts.

Warwinsky is a first-year student at Albion College. Warwinsky is a resident of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

