12-16-2025 3:51pm
Meet Saline: Rick Visits Salt
In this Meet Saline video, Rich Richter of CrossCountry Mortgage visits Keith Cummings for a brief conversation about what's happening at Salt Springs Brewery.
More News from Saline
- Saline's Jazz in the Park Slated for July 18 The Saline Arts & Culture Commission has set the date for Jazz in the Park.
- State Government News: Summit to Improve Student Literacy, Nessel Warns on Common Scams, and More The following reports are straight from Government of Michigan sources and are not unbiased.