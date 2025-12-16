Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program Seeks Entries for 2026

Applications are now being accepted for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program for 2026 spring, summer and fall and 2027 winter residency periods. The Artist-in-Residence Program is open to artists and artisans whose work can be influenced by the unique northern wilderness setting of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park – also known as "the Porkies."

Located in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, the park encompasses 25 miles of wave-washed shores, four inland lakes, entire river systems, countless waterfalls, wooded peaks and an escarpment that rises from the edge of Lake Superior until it plummets abruptly into the Carp River valley. Still, the park's most impressive feature – and the reason for its creation – is the virgin forest of eastern hemlock and northern hardwoods and the variety of flora and fauna that it supports. Because of these attributes, the park is an ideal location to inspire creativity.

The Artist-in-Residence Program offers writers, composers and all visual and performing artists an opportunity to experience the natural beauty of the Porkies and to express it through their art form. Each year a number of artists are selected for residencies lasting a minimum of two weeks. They are given the use of a rustic cabin located on the Little Union River and, if requested, a three-night backcountry permit so that each may live in and explore the park’s 60,000 acres of natural beauty, ranging from stunning vistas to 90 miles of rugged backcountry trails.

The program is open to all art forms except those that may be inconsistent with the mission of the park. Selection is based on artistic integrity, ability to reside in a wilderness environment, the artist’s ability to relate to and interpret the park through their art medium and a willingness to donate an original, finished piece of art inspired by their stay in the Porkies. Also, artists will be asked to share their experiences with the public through a demonstration or talk during their residency.

Application materials for the Porcupine Mountains Artist-in-Residence Program can be found at the Friends of the Porkies web page at Porkies.org/Artist-in-Residence. Applications for the 2026 season must be received by Feb. 14, 2026. Selected artists will be notified in mid-April, and by the end of April, will be posted on the Friends’ web page and on Facebook at Friends of the Porkies.

More News from Saline