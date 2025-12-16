Saline MI
Saline's Jazz in the Park Slated for July 18

The Saline Arts & Culture Commission has set the date for Jazz in the Park.

The music festival is slated for July 18 at Mill Pond Park. Last year's event drew a large crowd. Despite a late-day rain, many stayed to see the renowned flautist Alexander Zonjic. Over the years, the event has grown to include a larger assortment of food trucks.

