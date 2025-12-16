12-16-2025 3:38pm
Saline's Jazz in the Park Slated for July 18
The Saline Arts & Culture Commission has set the date for Jazz in the Park.
The music festival is slated for July 18 at Mill Pond Park. Last year's event drew a large crowd. Despite a late-day rain, many stayed to see the renowned flautist Alexander Zonjic. Over the years, the event has grown to include a larger assortment of food trucks.
More News from Saline
- Meet Saline: Rick Visits Salt In this Meet Saline video, Rich Richter of CrossCountry Mortgage visits Keith Cummings for a brief conversation about what's happening at Salt Springs Brewery.
- State Government News: Summit to Improve Student Literacy, Nessel Warns on Common Scams, and More The following reports are straight from Government of Michigan sources and are not unbiased.