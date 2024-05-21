Wife and Mother Carol Bragg, Longtime Office Manager, Provided Comfort and Hope to Many

Carol M. Bragg, age 83 of Saline, went to be with the Lord Friday May 17, 2024. She was at home surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born February 18, 1941, in Adrian, MI to Nels and Helen (Stage) Mickelson. She lived a full, happy, and productive life. In 1970 Carol married her high school sweetheart, Don Bragg. They met at Bible Church Camp where she was a cook and he was a counselor. She was an Office Manager for Washtenaw County Community Mental Health until her retirement. She has many long-time friends she met in high school, church, square dancing, women’s golf, and playing cards or mahjong. She was always up for an adventure whether it be camping, traveling, or going on tropical cruise excursions. For the past 26 years, she and her husband enjoyed spending winters in their Florida home in The Villages.

Carol was an amazing cook and loved hosting large holiday parties and Sunday dinners for her friends and family. She became a Stephen’s minister so that she could share her faith and love for the Lord. She provided comfort and hope to many and changed their lives.

Most of all, Carol loved her family. To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband, Don; their six children: Kelly Johnson of Hudson, FL, Linnea (Rick) Miller of Schoolcraft, MI, Adam (Leigh) Bragg of Davenport, FL, Luanne (Ben) Gale of Saline, MI, Michael Hogue of Saline, MI, and Donnie (Joelle) Bragg of Eaton Rapids, MI. However, what brought Carol the greatest joy was her 21 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

She and her devoted husband of nearly 54 years shared the truest, purest love. She is dearly loved by all and will be truly missed.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Nels and Helen Mickelson; and two brothers, Nels Mickelson, Jr. and Robert Mickelson.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, where a funeral service celebrating Carol’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. Pastor Mark Murphy will officiate. Carol will be laid to rest at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. However, there will be no procession to the cemetery. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Carol’s memory may consider the Alzheimer’s Association. Please feel free to sign Carol’s guestbook or leave a memory.

More News from Saline