What to do in Saline this weekend: Graduation, Playoff Baseball, Food Trucks, Farmers Market, Plant Expo and More

There's a lot going on around town this weekend as the school year and spring sports season come to a close.

Have a look.

13 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 31 - Sunday, Jun 2

Rollin' Hoagies Food Truck - Fri May 31 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

DELICIOUS HOAGIES ON THE GO!

[more details]

Saline Farmers Market - Sat Jun 1 8:00 am

Henry Street Parking Lot

The Saline Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. until noon.Vendors:Cheer Up Farms - Maple syrup, fruit syrup, jams, sugar and candy, cut flower bouquets, Maple roasted peanuts, maple cinnamon sugar, and maple marshmallows

D&C Wielfaert Farm & Family Greenhouse - Plants, cut flowers, produce

Delice Patisserie - French Pastries, danishes, variety of croissants, madeleines, mini tarts, muffins, pies

Debbie Kelley - live ferns and hostas

Hoppy Soaps - soap, bath bombs, shower fizzies, deodorant, lip… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Jun 1 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union will be with us promoting their support of local business with $2,000 worth of prize giveaways at the market! Washtenaw Intermediate School District will be in the info tent reaching out to school-age families to connect them with resources and funds for education. The Master Gardeners are here for your garden queries! The treasure hunt animal will be the pelican.

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry,… [more details]

Native Plant Expo & Market Place - Sat Jun 1 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

​The Native Plant Expo & Marketplace (NPEM) offers one convenient location to shop for Michigan native plants from several Michigan native plant growers, learn how to establish and maintain native landscapes and connect with companies specializing in planning native landscapes for residents in Washtenaw County and the surrounding areas.9 a.m. to 1 p.m. [more details]

Fairly Odd Finds Artist Market - Sat Jun 1 10:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Get ready for a day of fun festivities with the fam! We will be at The Saline Fairgrounds June 1st all day long with lots going on :

We will have

-Craft Vendors

-Food Vendors

-Flow Artist / Performers

-Installations / Live Painters

-Workshops

& MORE!

This will be a themed event so Come dressed in your best fairy & fantasy costumes - [more details]

Saline Community Carnival - Sat Jun 1 12:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Rides, games, food and more.Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday,Parking in the lots north of the Rec Center or at Davco. [more details]

Saline Baseball - Districts - Sat Jun 1 12:30 pm

Saline Baseball Field

Watch the Hornets take on their rivals from Pioneer in the district semifinal.Game is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.Who ever wins plays for the district final shortly after the conclusion of their game. [more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Jun 1 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Military Academy Information Session with Congresswoman Dingell - Sun Jun 2 10:00 am

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is hosting a Military Academy Information Session at 10 am on Sunday, June 2nd in order to speak with individuals hoping to learn more about attending a military academy. Congresswoman Dingell and her staff will be joined by representatives from various military academies.

For ease of access, this information session will be held over Zoom. Those wishing to participate must register for the Zoom at the following link:

https://ushr.zoomgov.com/meeting/register… [more details]

Garage ART Sale - Sun Jun 2 11:00 am

Saline

11-7 Sunday & Memorial Day. GARAGE ART: It's a thing. Paintings & Prints by Sebastian.Reuse/recycle Furniture from TROLLHAUS. Sculptures, tarot cards, ARRRtifacts of Sugarbeard the Pirate. Plasmotron. Some nudity occurs. see nitrovonborax.com for full info [more details]

Saline Community Carnival - Sun Jun 2 12:00 pm

Saline Rec Center

Rides, food, games and more.In the Rec Center Parking Lot.Parking is available in the lots to the North or at Davco.Open from 12-6 p.m. Sunday. [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Jun 2 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the… [more details]

Saline High School Graduation - Sun Jun 2 6:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

The class of 2024 graduates from Saline High School at Hornet Stadium. [more details]

You're in the loop!

More News from Saline