Best of the Saline High School Class of 2024 - Nancy Gage

Nancy Gage is one of the top members of the Saline High School class of 2024.

Gage was honored with other top students at the annual Compass Awards banquet. Gage was honored for having grades in the top five percent of the class.

Gage is an Eastern Michigan University Honors College Student and is on the Dean's List. She is the University of Michigan's MPULSE Flute Institute's principal flutist for the Michigan Youth Symphonic Band.

She was a captain of the Saline High School track and cross country teams.

Gage is graduating from high school with 65 credits from Eastern Michigan University.

Next, she'll attend Brown University to concentrate on biology on a premed track. She will also study flute performance.

Students honored at the Compass Awards recognize an influential educator. Gage honored Nate Lampman.

"He's always been there for me throughout my music journey," Gage said. "He inspired me to keep going with what I am passionate about and that I can do it all - that I can keep going with the things I love. That means a lot."

