6-20-2024 2:38pm
Here's What's Happening on Local Roads
Here's the schedule of current Washtenaw County Road Commission projects.
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor, Superior
|Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14
|Road closure
|June 17 - July 1
|Augusta
|Intersection of Whittaker Rd & Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 3 - Aug. 19
|Bridgewater
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
|Bridgewater, Freedom
|Schneider Rd between Austin Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - 28
|County-wide
|State Trunkline
|Daytime shoulder restrictions
|June 3 - July 31
|County-wide
|County Primary Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 10 - July 31
|Lima
|Waltrous Rd between Sager Rd and Jerusalem Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 26 - 28
|Lodi
|Noble Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Weber Rd
|Daytime road closure
|June 24 - 26
|Lyndon
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 - TBD
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 - Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - 27
|Pittsfield
|State Rd at Lavender Rd
|Lane closure
|June 24 - 29
|Pittsfield
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
|Pittsfield
|Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 18 - July 18
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Mar. 25 - Sept. 1
|Scio
|Jackson Rd at W Delhi Rd
|Lane closure
|June 10 - 26
|Superior
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 - July 31 (extended)
|Superior
|Geddes Rd and Harris Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - July 12
|Sylvan
|Kalmbach Rd between Garvey Rd and Pavement
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - June 25
|Sylvan
|McLure Rd between Crooked Lake Dr and Ridge Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - June 26
|Webster
|N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd
|Lane closure
|April 15 - June 28
|Webster
|Webster Church Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd
|Road closure
|April 15 - June 28
|York
|Platt Rd between City of Milan to Willow Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - 27
|York
|Dennison Rd between Mooreville Rd south 500'
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - 27
|York
|Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 - 27
|York, Pittsfield
|Bemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 18 - July 18
|Ypsilanti
|Local Soft Surface Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 14 - July 3
