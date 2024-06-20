Saline MI
6-20-2024 2:38pm

Here's What's Happening on Local Roads

Here's the schedule of current Washtenaw County Road Commission projects.

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor, Superior Dixboro Rd between Plymouth Rd and M-14 Road closure June 17 - July 1
Augusta Intersection of Whittaker Rd & Willis Rd Road closure June 3 - Aug. 19
Bridgewater Local and Primary Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
Bridgewater, Freedom Schneider Rd between Austin Rd and Pleasant Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - 28
County-wide State Trunkline Daytime shoulder restrictions June 3 - July 31
County-wide County Primary Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 10 - July 31
Lima Waltrous Rd between Sager Rd and Jerusalem Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 26 - 28
Lodi Noble Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Weber Rd Daytime road closure June 24 - 26
Lyndon Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closure June 17 - TBD
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 Road closure May 16 - Aug. 2
Pittsfield Platt Rd between Bemis Rd and US-12 Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - 27
Pittsfield State Rd at Lavender Rd Lane closure June 24 - 29
Pittsfield Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
Pittsfield Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 18 - July 18
Scio Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
Scio Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd Intermittent lane closures Mar. 25 - Sept. 1
Scio Jackson Rd at W Delhi Rd Lane closure June 10 - 26
Superior Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
Superior Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St Intermittent lane closures May 13 - July 31 (extended)
Superior Geddes Rd and Harris Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - July 12
Sylvan Kalmbach Rd between Garvey Rd and Pavement Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - June 25
Sylvan McLure Rd between Crooked Lake Dr and Ridge Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - June 26
Webster N. Territorial Rd at the intersection of Webster Church Rd Lane closure April 15 - June 28
Webster Webster Church Rd at the intersection of N. Territorial Rd Road closure April 15 - June 28
York Platt Rd between City of Milan to Willow Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - 27
York Dennison Rd between Mooreville Rd south 500' Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - 27
York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 24 - 27
York, Pittsfield Bemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane restrictions June 18 - July 18
Ypsilanti Local Soft Surface Roads Intermittent lane restrictions June 14 - July 3
