Wife and Mother Jean Markus Worked for Family Business for 31 Years

Jean Markus, a cherished member of our community, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024, at the age of 67, after a long battle with cancer.

Born on August 22, 1956, in Romulus, Michigan, Jean was known for her unwavering kindness, generosity, and commitment to family and friends. She worked for the family business, Wimsatt Building Materials, for 31 years, where she was beloved for her kindness and dedication. Her colleagues and customers alike cherished their interactions with her, always finding her pleasant and approachable. Jean's commitment to ensuring the well-being of those around her left a lasting impact on everyone she encountered. Jean was a devoted wife to her husband, Pat Markus, with whom she shared over 40 years of marriage. Together, they raised two children—James and Lindsey. Jean was also a loving grandmother to her grandson, Vincent, who was the light of her life. She is survived by her siblings Robert, Gloria, and Jo Ann. Jean was preceded in death by her mother Betty and her father Bud.

In her free time, Jean enjoyed cooking, hosting holidays for her family, and watching her favorite Lifetime and Hallmark movies. She also cherished spending time with her dog Henry and her grand-dog Fargo. Additionally, she found joy in camping and going on cruises with family and friends, as well as sharing quality time with her grandson, Vincent.

Jean's kindness and love will be remembered by her family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know her.

Family and friends are welcome from 12:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday June 28th, 2024 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday June 29th, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Drex Morton will officiate. In accordance with Jean’s wishes, cremation will follow, and her ashes will be laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery, Saline.

To sign Jean’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline