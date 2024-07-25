Low Ticket Alert for 'Support Ukraine' Concert Featuring Odesa's Komunna Lux

Tickets are nearly sold out for Ukrainian band Komunna Lux' Saturday night concert at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

Hailing from the multi-cultural port city of Odesa, this seven-piece band blends the traditional style of Klezmer music with common gangster folk songs from their hometown and from across Eastern Europe.

It’s klezmer music with a dose of rocket fuel and part of a U.S. fundraising tour to raises critical funds to support ongoing war and civilian needs in Ukraine.

All the musicians are classically trained, blending vocals with clarinet, accordion, trumpet, trombone, acoustic guitar and percussion for a high-energy sound. You can expect songs sung in Ukrainian, Odesa-Russian, Romani, Polish and at least one in English.

A new generation of Ukrainians have embraced these 100-year-old Bohemian and nostalgic songs, which have survived multiple bans during the Soviet era as well as Russia’s ongoing war that has targeted the economic and cultural pillars of the country.

According to The New York Times, “More than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, folk music is enjoying a surge of popularity in the war-torn nation. Faced with Moscow’s efforts to erase Ukrainian culture, people have embraced traditional songs as a way to reconnect with their past and affirm their identity.”

The band is named after “kommunalka,” a shared housing concept in the former Soviet bloc prevalent in Odesa and other large cities. “Lux,” meanwhile, is a nod to the joy of their community.

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts at Stony Lake Brewing, 100% of the ticket proceeds are paid to the artists.

