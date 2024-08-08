Healthwise: Psychotherapy - Myths & Facts

Therapy can seem like a mystery unless you’ve experienced it, which keeps some folks from trying it and getting the help they need. It hasn’t always been commonplace! Below, we will explore common misconceptions about therapy and help dispel some of those myths.

“Therapy is for people with severe mental illness or other ‘serious’ problems.”

Therapy is for anyone who is experiencing mental health symptoms or has self-improvement goals. It can also help with communication skills, setting boundaries, stress management, or reflecting on other personal challenges. Statistics show that about 1 in 5 Americans live with mental illness at any given time, with nearly half of Americans experiencing mental illness in their lifetime. Nearly 1 in 10 adults in the U.S. attend some form of psychotherapy. Some fear-driven viewpoints suggest therapy is for “weak” or “crazy” people, but this is shortsighted and inaccurate. The reality is that those seeking therapy can be seen as brave and resourceful, given they are identifying a problem and seeking help. Therapy doesn’t have to be a last resort – in fact, it can help to mitigate one’s issues and stave off potential future crises.

“I will be forced to take medication.”

Nope! Most therapists aren’t licensed to prescribe medications, much less require them. If a therapist believes that medications will help to reduce or manage your symptoms, they will likely open a conversation about it, but by no means are you required to take medications if you don’t want to. Don’t forget, therapists want what is best for you, and respect your right to self-determination. Therapists can help you find information, refer you to experts, and work through the pros and cons to find a plan that works best for you.

“People go to therapy just to vent. I can do that with my loved ones.”

While you are welcome to use your session time to air concerns, sometimes passionately, therapy time will be used for much more than that. Therapists work hard to maintain an unbiased perspective and use science-backed techniques (like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy skills) to add insight to your venting. Plus, they are not personally connected to your stressors. They will help you recognize patterns, whether they are internal or thought-based habits of yours, or larger systemic issues in your community that spark your concerns.

“Everyone will know I’m in therapy, and what I talk about. My secrets could be reported.”

The same right to patient privacy that applies in the medical field applies to therapy. You have full confidentiality when speaking with your therapist. What’s said here stays here! The only exception is if you or someone else is in imminent danger. Otherwise, you can explore whatever you’d like in therapy without having to worry that others will know. Sometimes people are afraid to explore suicidal thoughts, personal history, or traumas with their therapist for fear that it will be reported. Ultimately, this is unlikely so long as there is no ongoing abuse of a child, or a client clearly intends to themselves or another person. Whatever happens, your therapist will keep you informed about potential reports or their recommendations for more intensive care.

“My therapist will judge me.”

While we can’t speak for every circumstance, this is mostly untrue. Between our Codes of Ethics, years of training in creating emotionally safe spaces to work on oneself, and the “unconditional positive regard” that is a crucial basis of modern psychotherapy, most therapists work hard to maintain an objective view in order to help you meet your goals. If you feel uncomfortable, you are always welcome to speak with your therapist about those concerns or change therapists. Ultimately a relationship where you feel emotionally safe and not judged is key to making your desired changes in therapy!

Hopefully this information helps decipher common therapy myths and determine if therapy might be a good fit for you or someone you know. This is an ever-growing and changing field, and there is no such thing as a silly question! Please reach out to us at Still Waters Counseling if you have any questions about therapy – we are happy to help answer your questions and find the right fit!

Note - If you are having a mental health crisis or someone you know might be having one, the national mental health crisis hotline number is 988. This is a dedicated hotline where you can reach a trained person to talk to you any time of day or night.

(Article written by Still Waters Counseling psychotherapist Carolyn Robbins, LMSW)

