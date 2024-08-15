Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Aug 16 - Sunday, Aug 18
Mild temperatures and a bit of rain will continue this weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Aug 16 - Sunday, Aug 18
Friday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 79 and low of 65 degrees. Partly Cloudy in the morning, patchy rain nearby for the afternoon, clear in the evening, patchy rain nearby overnight.
High: 79° Low: 65° with a 82% chance of rain.
Saturday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 77 and low of 64 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Patchy rain nearby for the morning, mist overnight.
High: 77° Low: 64° with a 89% chance of rain.
Sunday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 73 and low of 64 degrees. Overcast for the morning, light rain shower in the afternoon, overcast in the evening,
High: 73° Low: 64° with a 78% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
