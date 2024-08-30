Kids Group Returns for Fall

We have exciting news - our kids group, Kids INTEGRATED, is coming back this fall! We are so relieved to finally offer this opportunity in the community again after the pandemic (our last group was fall 2019!) and the excitement and gratitude of coming back after COVID sets us up for our best group yet!

Kids INTEGRATED is an acronym that stands for: Kids Internalizing Natural Techniques to Energize, Grow, and Regulate the self, Actualizing a Transformative Experience of Development.

Facilitated by a group of trained therapists, this unique group is designed to help struggling kids grow in 5 different areas: emotion regulation, self-acceptance, empathy and attunement, reciprocal relationships, and kindness toward self and others. Peer interactions are emphasized and the group draws from disciplines including interpersonal neurobiology, mindfulness, tai chi, yoga, and art therapy to encourage brain integration, emotional regulation, and social skill building.

We’re proud of what we have built and we think it’s a fantastic community resource, but don’t take our word for it! Here’s what some parents had to say:

“He resets himself. Tantrums don’t last as long. Less frequency of tantrums”

“[Our child’s] empathy increased. That has been refreshing to see”

“[The kids] were better regulated afterwards”

The kids had some comments too:

“I really liked that I got to meet kids with [similar conditions] and got to play and interact with them”

“I liked how we got to meet different kids and doing different activities like the balance boards”

The group is being offered for kids ages 10-14, and will meet for 6 weekly sessions on Monday evenings, starting October 14th. See attached flyer for more details. Yes, we accept most insurances, but an intake is required, so call soon to reserve your spot!

