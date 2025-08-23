The Saline Community Fair Is Just Days Away

If you have driven past the fairgrounds this weekend, you have seen the pre-fair set-up progressing. Animals will be arriving starting on Monday evening, non-livestock exhibits will be entered at various times, displays are being set up, the food wagons will soon be parked in their new location for the next week, and the carnival rides will soon arrive. The exhibit building and barns at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor, will be full of action on Monday as folks of all ages enter everything from vegetables to photos, collections to arts and crafts and the ever-popular flowers, antiques, needlework and baking entries from 4 – 8 p.m. Exhibits can also be entered from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then all non-livestock exhibits will be judged Tuesday afternoon. The goat judging also takes place on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27. The fair book is again digital this year and can be found online. Anyone interested is invited to enter exhibits.

The entry process for non-animal exhibits is easy: check out the fairbook on the website and decide what department and class you want to enter; complete this information on the entry form and entry cards which will be available at the exhibit check-in table in Building A – you may also print an entry form off from the website; the volunteers at the fair will have your exhibitor number or assign a number for new exhibitors; bring your items to Building A during one of the two entry times which are Monday from 4 – 8 p.m. or Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon; pick up entry tags and then take your items to the department they will be exhibited in.

From the crowd-pleasing grandstand events to the anticipated animal shows and displays, the fair is a great opportunity for the public to see livestock they don’t get to see daily and understand where our food comes from.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on classes, admission and ride prices, as well as specials for each day. Just click on the schedule and prices link for additional information on many of the activities. Many local businesses also have fair brochures.

The Saline Community Fair would not be possible without the many volunteers and clubs who help with various parts of the fair. Also, many thanks to the more than 95 sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors under the sponsoring partners link and find more information at www.salinefair.org. Volunteer opportunities and sign-up are listed on the website. You are also invited to follow the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair.

When you come to the fair be on the lookout for our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

