Let The Fun Begin: The Saline Community Fair Is This Week

If you have been waiting to check out Elliott’s Amusements for pre-fair ride specials, you have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to make presale purchases of arm bands at reduced prices. Information is available on their website at www.Elliottsamusements.com under the Saline Fair tab. Other pre-fair events at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, include the entering of still exhibits from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 25, and from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and then the judging of all non-livestock exhibits Tuesday afternoon. The goat show will begin at 6:30 p.m. The $10 gate admission for ages 11 and up includes the grandstand shows. There will also be Haflinger horses on display throughout fair week.

The 2025 fair officially opens on Wednesday, August 27 at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. The relationship with the Saline Area Schools and community has continued to grow in 2025 and we are looking forward to several new fair activities. We again have the admission perk of anyone wearing Saline Schools Gear (from Saline Area Schools, St. Andrew’s School and Washtenaw Christian Academy) will be admitted free all day long on Wednesday. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day and evening until all tractors have pulled. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. We have a new name but the same activities for the Individuals with Different Abilities program where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The remaining carnival rides will open at 4 pm. Each day will feature three shows of The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show and two shows of the Muxlow Reptile Show. Several new late afternoon and evening activities include the Saline Alumni & Friends Inter-Generational UNO Games, the Saline Student Showcase, Saline Area Schools Passports, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Activities featuring Corn Hole and Ag Olympics games done on an individual basis and open to all school-aged youth. What a great day at the fair! Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. is also the deadline for voting for the 2025 Saline Dog of the Year People's Choice award. Just go to the Saline Community Fair's Facebook page to help select the winner.

The Merchant’s Building, Adventures in Agriculture, exhibit areas and food booths will be open throughout the day and evening. Fairgoers can register to win one of fourteen donated bikes which will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week into corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present.

Visit the fair website at www.salinefair.org for information on the detailed schedule, admission and ride prices, specials for each day, and to pre-order admission tickets. Just click on the daily schedule of events for additional information on many of the activities. Season admission passes are also available at reduced costs and will cover fair admission and admission to all grandstand events for fair week. Activity details and a complete schedule are available on the website. The many volunteers who make the Saline Community Fair possible hope to see you at the fair. The Saline Community Fair also wishes to thank their many sponsors and partners for all their support and making the fair possible. Please check out the list of sponsors and find more information at www.salinefair.org, You may also follow us on face book at Saline Community Fair.

Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, classes and activities, and try to find our three 2025 fair mascots, Pickles the Pig, Maizey the Cow, and Lonnie the Llama. They all invite you to come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025.

