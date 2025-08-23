PRESS RELEASE: Local Children from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Spread Love Through Service

On Saturday, August 9, children ages 3-11 from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints participated in a “Kids Serving Kids” event. The day brought together 120 children who dedicated their time and energy to creating a tangible impact on the local community. Julie Beck, the regional leader of the children’s organization for the Church stated, “Kids from Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor, Saline, Chelsea, and Adrian worked together joyfully to do service for others in need. They were keenly aware of who they were serving and gave their best efforts. It was wonderful to watch their energy and to see their love in action.”

The children engaged in a variety of service projects, demonstrating their compassion and commitment to helping others. They sorted winter clothes for an upcoming Winter Clothing Giveaway, created over 120 cards for patients at Mott's Hospital, and assembled 105 school supply bags for the Alpha House and SafeHouse Center. Additionally, the children made 10 quilts and 120 hygiene kits for the Delonis Shelter and St. Andrew’s Church.

The event wasn't just about gathering and organizing donations; it was also about learning the principles of service. Jennifer Johnson, a congregation member, led a discussion with the children, where they talked about the importance of serving others, including family, friends, and even people they have never met. One child shared, "When I got baptized I felt the Holy Ghost, and when I was helping today I felt the Holy Ghost again." Another child shared that it was hard at first knowing they couldn’t take any of the items home, but by the end of the activity said, "I love that we are all together making these projects."

Hope Woolley, who led the quilt-tying activity, encouraged the kids to feel a sense of accomplishment, asking them to raise their hands if they felt good while making the quilts. The group then folded the quilts together, passing them around giving hugs "to send off love to someone else."

The theme of service and "Love Your Neighbor" will continue at a special regional worship service on Sunday, September 28, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The service will be held at the Saline Church building, located at 525 Woodland Drive, Saline, Michigan, and all are welcome to attend. The Church will also host an interfaith day of service for women in the greater Ann Arbor area on Saturday, November 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the same location.

