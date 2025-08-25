Health Wise: Back-to-School - Helping Students Thrive

Back-to-school season isn’t just about new notebooks and first-day outfits—it’s a big emotional shift. New teachers, harder classes, changing friendships, and packed schedules can leave students (and parents!) feeling anxious, overwhelmed, or just plain exhausted. While we might see this as a regular and inevitable thing, each year we have a choice to shift our perspective to one of mental health, and make this year the best yet!

So, why a mental health perspective? If these feelings aren’t addressed, stress can quietly build into bigger challenges—slipping grades, school avoidance, conflict with friends, or a general loss of motivation. Over time, this stress can impact not just academic performance, but also self-esteem and overall well-being. The earlier we notice and respond, the better the chances of turning things around.

Small Steps That Make a Big Difference

Ease into routines – A week or two before school, start adjusting bedtime, wake-up times, and meal schedules. The first few weeks of school, start with small expectations/goals and lots of forgiveness.

Balance the calendar – Build in downtime between homework, sports, and social events to avoid burnout.

Create a “landing zone” at home – A calm, organized space for schoolwork can reduce stress and distraction. A cool desk space is fun to plan and decorate!

Stay connected – Encourage regular check-ins about what’s going well at school and what feels hard. However, avoid demanding information right when they get in the car or get home.

Use stress-busters – Deep breathing, short walks, listening to music, or creative hobbies can help reset the brain. Pre-select activities, crafts, and other coping tools, and make a “stress-buster toolkit”.

When to Seek Professional Help

Sometimes, a student needs more than just a routine tweak. It might be time to reach out to explore resources like therapy or psychological testing if you notice:

Anxiety, sadness, or irritability that doesn’t improve over a few weeks

Sudden drop in grades or focus

Frequent stomachaches or headaches without a medical cause

School avoidance or frequent absences

Expressions of hopelessness or feeling stuck

How Professional Support Can Help

Therapy gives students a safe space to talk, learn coping skills, and build confidence.

Medication (when needed) can reduce the intensity of anxiety, depression, or attention issues so learning and social life feel manageable again.

Testing & evaluation can uncover learning differences, attention challenges, or emotional barriers—so schools can provide the right supports.

Fun fact - the strategies we mentioned can be applied for stressed out parents and overwhelmed teachers this time of year as well! So, share this with anyone to whom it might apply.

Wishing you a smooth start to the school year!

