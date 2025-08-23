Gallery: The VVA Pig Roast at the Saline American Legion

It's become an end-of-summer tradition in Saline. The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 held their 22nd Annual Pig Roast Dinner at the Saline American Legion Post 322 on Saturday.

The Saline Post was there early in the event.

"It's a great event and it's as busy as we've seen it. We're hoping to sell 400 dinners for these guys today," said Eric Engelmeier, Post Commander of the Legion.

The event took place between noon at 5 p.m.

Proceeds from the annual event raise funds for VVA 310 to care for the County Vietnam Veterans Memorial, host events for local hospitalized vets, provide Thanksgiving dinners for residents of Dawn Farms, and more.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpmElyBnNwo -->

The volunteers who served many pork roast meals Saturday.

John Kinzinger, Royal Hall, Barry Bourne and Robert Bull sell tickets for the dinner at the Saline American Legion.

Tim Driscoll joins the group a bit later in the event.

Kids were given the chance to get their faces decorated.

Tim Driscoll is well known in Saline for his work at Memorial Day events.

These folks made sure nobody got too thirsty.

Veteran George Perrault is pictured at the Pig Roast.

Post Commander Eric Engelmeier is pictured with Diana Smith and DJ Chris Boulter.

Saline's Stan Harrison, an Air Force Veteran from Vietnam, sold merchandise.

Members of Troop 439 helped out at the event.

Member of Troop 416 also helped at the Pig Roast.

