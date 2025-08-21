What to do in Saline: Farmers Market, Dance Team Car Wash, VFW Pig Roast and More!

This is it! The last week of summer. Well, not technically, but school starts next week.

And so does the Fair!

...

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 22 - Sunday, Aug 24

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

VFW Pig Roast - Sat Aug 23 12:00 pm

Saline American Legion

The Charles S. Kettles Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 310 holds the 22nd Annual Pig Roast Dinner Saturday at the Saline American Legion Post 322.

The event is from noon to 5 p.m. The Legion is located at 320 W. Michigan Ave., at the corner of Michigan and Mills.

This year's event is in memory of the late Ron Weisenrider, the farmer known for his sweet corn, who was a friend and supporter of the Pig Roast.

A $15 meal ticket gets you pulled pork, corn on the cob, apple sauce, baked beans,… [more details]

Other Events

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 23 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Saline Area Senior Center attends the market this week promoting their vast array of activities and support services.The treasure hunt animal will be the giraffe! 🦒

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon at 100 S Ann Arbor St parking lot #4 from 8am-noon in historic downtown Saline for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs, cheese, baked goods, honey, jams and high-quality crafts that the area has to offer! [more details]

Huge Donation Sale - Sat Aug 23 9:00 am

The Quilting Season

Saturday, August 23 9-4. Quilting fabrics, notions, craft supplies, books and more in the parking lot. All donated by our wonderful customers and friends. Nothing is priced. Bring a bag, fill it up with your new treasures and leave a donation for our local charities. Cash or check only, please [more details]

Intro to Sound Therapy Workshop - Sat Aug 23 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Sound Therapist, Rob Meyer-Kukan, for this introduction to sound therapy workshop, playshop, and sound bath.

In this workshop we will explore how healing with sound works. Participants will learn the basics of sound, the history of sound therapy, the tools used in sound therapy (specifically Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, and gongs), and the applications for group and individual use of sound therapy.

Come and learn the therapeutic and balancing effect of sound therapy using… [more details]

Saline Dance Team Car Wash - Sat Aug 23 11:00 am

Genthe Automotive

Come out to Genthe Car Dealership on August 23rd from 11am-3pm & get your car washed! Help Saline Dance as it funds its way to nationals in February! [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline