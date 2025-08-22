Vote For The 2025 Dog of the Year People's Choice Winner

It is time to vote on the 2025 Saline Dog of the Year People’s Choice winner. This is the fifth year for the Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year Contest. A group of three judges evaluated and scored each entry based on the nomination form information and answers, and the photos and videos which were submitted. The top five dogs selected by the judges (in no particular order) were Buddy, Cowboy, Geemo, Gibby, and Kona.

Now it is your turn to help us select from our top five dogs the People’s Choice Award for the Saline Dog of the Year Contest, by voting for your favorite dog. Simply go to the fair’s facebook page at Saline Community Fair where you can view photos of each of the top five dogs and you can vote for your favorite dog by liking or reacting to their photo. The dog with the most reactions to their photo will be the 2025 People’s Choice Winner! Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 27th.

Please join us at the fair on Friday, August 29th at 5:30 p.m. under Building B to see the top five contestants and the results of the contest. Thank you to Tractor Supply of Saline for sponsoring the contest and the prizes for the top five dogs.

A complete schedule of all activities, the Fairbook and recognition of our sponsors and partners is available on www.salinefair.org. There is something for everyone at the fair so come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 -31, 2025.

