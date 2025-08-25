Saline Craft Shows Ranked 5th, 18th in National Top 100 Lists

The Saline Craft Show, winter and spring, are both named among the best craft shows in the country.

The Sunshine Artist Magazine has listed the 100 best Classic and Contemporary shows in the country. November's show is ranked fifth the country. The spring show is ranked 18th. No other show has two entries in the top 100. Nor is there another school-sponsored show in the top 100.

"I am proud, humbled and truly appreciative of the support that this show receives and the amount of dedication that is given to make it successful. It takes a 'village' of individuals who provide their time, volunteerism and continuous allegiance for this event," said Cheryl Hoeft, founder of the Saline Craft Show. "It definitely includes the 17 school groups, 250 crafters from 14 states and approximately 8500 customers plus the host, Saline Schools, to host as the foundation for this event. My gratitude is unending!"

Hoeft said she was excited for the upcoming shows, with new plans, Nov. 8 and March 8.

Hoeft said the organizers will be setting up for the November show in 11 weeks

