9-01-2024 2:01am
Galleries From the Saline Fair
The 2024 Saline Community Fair was blessed with beautiful summer weather Saturday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.
The Fair concludes Sunday, but the carnival continues on Monday.
Sunday is Agriculture Day. Here's the schedule.
|SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 1st – AGRICULTURE DAY
|11:00 a.m.
|Admission Begins
|11:00 a.m.
|Merchant’s Building open
|11:00 a.m.
|Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand
|11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
|Taste of Agriculture Building D & E
|1:00 p.m.
|Rides Open to Public
|2, 4 & 6:30 p.m.
|Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show
|2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
|Huron Valley Harmonizers – strolling
|2:00 – 5:00 p.m.
|Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot
|3:00 p.m.
|Muxlow Reptile Show
|4:00 p.m.
|Llama Exhibition Show – Building F
|5:00 p.m.
|Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic – Stage – Building B
|5:00 p.m.
|Beer Barn open until 11:00 p.m. (last call 10:00 p.m.)
|7:00 p.m.
|USA Auto Cross Championship Derby – Grandstand
|7:00 p.m.
|Bicycle Drawing – Building E
|8:00 p.m.
|Merchant Drawing – Stage – Building B
|8:00 – 9:00 p.m.
|Building A – Closed
|9:00 p.m.
|Release of Exhibits – Building A
|9:00 p.m.
|Livestock Released
Here's our photo gallery from the Steer Show Wednesday: CLICK HERE.4
Here's our photo gallery from activities Saturday at the Fair: CLICK HERE
More News from Saline
- Saline Firefighters Knock Down Blaze on Feldkamp Road Saline firefighters roared through town Saturday night to a house fire in the 9200 block of Feldkamp Road in Saline Township.
- Army Veteran Gordon Boettcher, Ann Arbor Teacher, Coaches Huron Tennis to 4 State Titles E. Gordon Boettcher, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on August 27, 2024 to his “mansion over the hilltop”.