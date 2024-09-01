Galleries From the Saline Fair

The 2024 Saline Community Fair was blessed with beautiful summer weather Saturday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

The Fair concludes Sunday, but the carnival continues on Monday.

Sunday is Agriculture Day. Here's the schedule.

SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 1st – AGRICULTURE DAY 11:00 a.m. Admission Begins 11:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open 11:00 a.m. Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand 11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taste of Agriculture Building D & E 1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public 2, 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Huron Valley Harmonizers – strolling 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot 3:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show 4:00 p.m. Llama Exhibition Show – Building F 5:00 p.m. Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic – Stage – Building B 5:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until 11:00 p.m. (last call 10:00 p.m.) 7:00 p.m. USA Auto Cross Championship Derby – Grandstand 7:00 p.m. Bicycle Drawing – Building E 8:00 p.m. Merchant Drawing – Stage – Building B 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Building A – Closed 9:00 p.m. Release of Exhibits – Building A 9:00 p.m. Livestock Released

Here's our photo gallery from the Steer Show Wednesday: CLICK HERE.4

Here's our photo gallery from activities Saturday at the Fair: CLICK HERE

