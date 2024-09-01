Saline MI
9-01-2024 2:01am

Galleries From the Saline Fair

The 2024 Saline Community Fair was blessed with beautiful summer weather Saturday at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

The Fair concludes Sunday, but the carnival continues on Monday.

Sunday is Agriculture Day. Here's the schedule.

SUNDAY – SEPTEMBER 1st – AGRICULTURE DAY
11:00 a.m. Admission Begins
11:00 a.m. Merchant’s Building open
11:00 a.m. Compact Tractor Pull – by entrance to Grandstand
11:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Taste of Agriculture Building D & E
1:00 p.m. Rides Open to Public
2, 4 & 6:30 p.m. Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show
2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Huron Valley Harmonizers – strolling
2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Car and Tractor Show – Front Parking Lot
3:00 p.m. Muxlow Reptile Show
4:00 p.m. Llama Exhibition Show – Building F
5:00 p.m. Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic – Stage – Building B
5:00 p.m. Beer Barn open until 11:00 p.m. (last call 10:00 p.m.)
7:00 p.m. USA Auto Cross Championship Derby – Grandstand
7:00 p.m. Bicycle Drawing – Building E
8:00 p.m. Merchant Drawing – Stage – Building B
8:00 – 9:00 p.m. Building A – Closed
9:00 p.m. Release of Exhibits – Building A
9:00 p.m. Livestock Released

Here's our photo gallery from the Steer Show Wednesday: CLICK HERE.4

Here's our photo gallery from activities Saturday at the Fair: CLICK HERE

More News from Saline
I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is unverified
Spam
Offensive