CROSSCOUNTRY: Saline Runs Strong at Bret Clements Bath Invitational

Freshman McKinley Jones took first place and led Saline to a first-place finish in the Bret Clements Bath Invitational Saturday.

<!-- EMBEDDED INSTAGRAM URL: https://www.instagram.com/p/C_oAF0GRTPN/ -->

Jones finished the race in 18:46.79 - almost four seconds faster then the second place finisher. Fellow Hornet freshman Savannah Staton was third in 18:55.

Saline finished with 46 points to easily take first place in the Class 1 run. Katarina Munson was 10th in 19:34. Saline sent Sophie Roth and Lillian Schlack over the line, both in 20:22, to set the Hornet scoring five. Corynn Gady (20:24), Adelynn Turck (20:33), Grace Roth (20:43), Mackenzie Sellenraad and Abby Roth also ran for the varsity girls.

The boys finished with 62 points. Northville won with a pretty dominant effort and 20 points. The Hornets were 43 points ahead of the third place team.

Jacob Szalay was the top Hornet, running the 5K course in 16:29 - good for seventh. Saman Meshinchi (12th, 16:39), Wesley Rogan (15th, 16:47), Jack Klein (16th, 16:48) and Brennan LaRusso (17th, 16:51) completed the scoring five.

Collin Eckermann (18th, 16:55) was right behind them. Jacob Cole, Carlos Basulto, William Van Haaften and William Rosales also ran for the Hornets.

Rambling Rock

The reserve teams ran in the Rambling Rock Invitational Saturday at Willow Metropark.

The Saline boys placed 10th. The top finisher was Andrew Irgang (47th, 19:56). Michael Munsan, Christopher Walper, Christopher Welt and Adrian Sieh finished in the scoring.

In the girls' race, Mia Washington placed 11th in a time of 23:23. Oayten Aagesen was 18th Luciana Sweeney was 27th, Ruth Bonfiglio was 29th and Marissa Salazar accounted for the Hornet scoring.

More News from Saline