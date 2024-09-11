Road Rage Incident Leads to Crash in Saline

A reported road rage incident in Saline led to a crash in Saline Wednesday morning.

The crash happened near Michigan Avenue and Industrial Drive. Police and fire were dispatched to the crash around 8:45 a.m. - although fire was called off because there were no injuries.

Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the drivers of a Chevy Equinox and F-550 with a trailer and skid-steer were actively engaging in the situation.

The Chevy crashed into the F-550.

Police took a report for reckless driving, and it will be forwarded to the city prosecutor. The drivers are from Saline and Westland, Radzik said.

