Navy Veteran Clarke Flewelling Worked for the State, Loved to the Travel

Clarke Gardiner Flewelling, age 68, of Saline, Michigan, passed away in his home, Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Clarke was born October 28, 1955, to the late Keith Flewelling and Virginia (Rackham) Flewelling. On June 6, 2014, he married Daniel McGraw (Dan) in Seattle, Washington, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church.

Clarke worked for the State of Michigan, Department of Mental Health, Center for Forensic Psychiatry. After medical retirement, Clarke worked at both Cresive Tool and Die in Saline, Michigan, and as a baker for Panera Bread. Clarke served in the U.S Navy for 4 years and experienced extensive travel and learned to cook many culinary delights. He was honorably discharged and reached the rank of E4.

Clarke's culinary expertise continued the entirety of his life. He loved working in the gardens at Holy Faith Church and tended the gardens for Haywood Heights Condo Association, both in Saline, Michigan. Clarke also paid special attention to our personal flower gardens.

Clarke loved his two dogs, Tru and Blu, and really all animals. Clarke had been an active member of Holy Faith Church. He sang in the choir and also participated in the Parish Leadership Team. Clarke also sang in Measure 4 Measure, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Clarke loved Lake Michigan and loved to travel the world.

Clarke is survived by his husband Daniel McGraw; two brothers, Bruce Flewelling, of Dexter Michigan, and Doug (Gerri) Flewelling of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Dan's daughter, Lori (Joel) Shope; grandson, Jesse (Cassidy) Drouillard; and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Clarke is also preceded in death by a sister, Barbra Flewelling, of Petoskey, Michigan. Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 12:00 P.M., with a Memorial Service being held at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Faith Church (6299 Ann Arbor- Saline Road Saline, Michigan). Reverend Pastor Andrea Martin will be officiating the service. Military Honors will be held under the auspices of the Veteran’s Honor Guard of Washtenaw County.

Burial will be at the Memorial Garden at Holy Faith Church upon receipt of his ashes from Wayne State Anatomical Donation Services. Inurnment will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Faith Church, Dementia Friendly Saline (Jim Mangi), the Human Society of Huron Valley, or the American Alzheimer’s Association. To sign Clarke's guest book, to leave a memory, or for more information and directions, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com. Services are entrusted to the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home, per Clarke's and Dan's request.

