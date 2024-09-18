Award-winning Fiddler for Ricky Skaggs and Lyle Lovett to Play Stony Lake Brewing on Friday

Acoustic Routes Concerts is proud to present an intimate evening with champion fiddler, singer and multi-instrumentalist Luke Bulla this Friday night at Stony Lake Brewing in Saline.

In the spring of 1999, Luke moved to Nashville and spent his early years in Tennessee playing fiddle with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, which earned him his first Grammy Award, and he spent more than a decade touring full-time with Lyle Lovett's Large Band.

He has also lent his talents to a who's who of bluegrass, folk and Americana, including The John Cowan Band, Brandi Carlisle, Alison Krauss, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, Shawn Colvin, Tony Rice, Chris Thile, Peter Rowan, Patty Griffin, Rodney Crowell, Earl Scruggs and many more.

Check out these tunes!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l7x6vG6yhyE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgKqxoWbkQI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ICPZ7j-Moh0

Stony Lake Brewing is located at 447 E. Michigan Ave. The music begins at 8 p.m.

Like all Acoustic Routes Concerts, 100% of ticket proceeds go directly to the artist. Reserve your spot here and come early to pick your seats and enjoy some high-gravity ale!

