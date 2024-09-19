Weekend forecast: Looks Like Great Weather for Oktoberfest Weekend
The forecast looks like the rain is going to hold off and we'll have a great Oktoberfest weekend.
Weekend weather: Friday, Sep 20 - Sunday, Sep 22
Friday
Mist, with a high of 77 and low of 56 degrees. Mist for the morning, partly cloudy in the afternoon, fog overnight.
High: 77° Low: 56° with a 0% chance of rain.
Saturday
Fog, with a high of 86 and low of 63 degrees. Fog in the morning, sunny in the afternoon, clear in the evening, fog overnight.
High: 86° Low: 63° with a 0% chance of rain.
Sunday
Patchy rain nearby, with a high of 86 and low of 62 degrees. Sunny in the morning, partly cloudy for the afternoon and evening, clear overnight.
High: 86° Low: 62° with a 66% chance of rain.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.
