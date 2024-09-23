GOLF: Hornets Have Strong Outing

Payton Aagesen and Lexi Speicher led the team with a score of 46 as Saline shot a season-best 189 - but it wasn't enough to beat Pioneer, 180, or Skyline, 175.

Lexi Speicher shot a career low.

"She also had the first birdie of her career and made a tremendous up and down on her last hole," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said.

Charlotte Ledy shot 48, Ashley Malinczak shot 49, Ruby Bogdasarian shot 54 and Grace Brown made her varsity debut with a 56.

JV Still Undefeated in League

The junior varsity Hornets remain undefeated in SEC play. Saline shot 219. Pioneer shot 245 and Skyline shot 292.

Freshman Sam Langkos won for the second time of the season, shooting 54. Three Hornets were right behind her. Shannon Tangney, Ava Spittler and Meredith Miller each shot 55 to tie for second. Abby Austin shot 58 - improving her career best by eight. Aubrey Knapp (68), Julianne Saims (80) and Sydney Matthews (65) all played their first official event and set career lows.

More News from Saline