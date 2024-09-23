What to do in Saline: RunTough For ChadTough, Eras Tour Dance, and More

Here's what's going on in Saline this week! Add your events by Thursday morning to be included in this weekend's post.

...

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Sep 24 - Monday, Sep 30

FEATURED EVENTS

Tony Alonso in Concert - Fri Sep 27 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

Composer, Vocalist, Pianist, Performer Tony Alonso will be featured with Strings, Orchestra, Piano, Choir and Soloists. A Gala Reception to follow the one hour program. 7:30 pm, doors open at 7:00 pm. Discounted advance tickets are available at StAndrewSaline.org under the Online Giving tab, select "Alonso Concert tickets" Full price tickets will be available at the door. [more details]

Other Events

Wild Readers Book Club: Odder - Mon Sep 23 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month we are reading Odder by… [more details]

Monday Murder Club: It's Elementary - Mon Sep 23 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's book is It's Elementary, by Elise… [more details]

Common Scams that May Target You #101 - Tue Sep 24 10:30 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2577Free to members! One of the benefits of being an SASC member is access to so many free programs, for a nominal yearly fee! See membership rates here: https://www.salineseniors.org/membership [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Sep 24 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Registration for this… [more details]

Beginning Guitar - Wed Sep 25 9:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you been thinking of trying out guitar? Golden Groovin’ Band leaders, Dave and Mark are here to help you work on your skills. Please bring your guitar. Each drop-in is $1 to help cover the cost of printing. Class will be the 2nd and 4th Wed each month.

Must be SASC members, find membership info here.

[more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 25 9:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesday Storytime - Wed Sep 25 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

… [more details]

Outdoor Open Art for Teens - Wed Sep 25 3:00 pm

Saline District Library

Teens are welcome to come create, color, and craft at the library from 3-4 PM on Wednesdays!

Meet by the flagpole, weather… [more details]

Didgeridoo Crafting Program - Wed Sep 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Didgeridoo Crafting offers participants the chance to create their own didgeridoos and learn all about this instrument.

Ages 8-12. Click… [more details]

Sunflower Pendants - Thu Sep 26 10:30 am

Whitepine Studios

Join us for a captivating class where you'll create your own sunflower pendant! Each participant starts with a bisqued triangle, ready to be transformed with a beautiful sunflower. Our experienced instructor will teach you how to draw and glaze this popular fall flower using an easy technique. No experience is necessary—just bring your enthusiasm! Your registration includes a leather chain for your finished pendant. Sign up and let your creativity bloom. Register:

https://whitepinestudios… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Sep 26 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Sep 26 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare.

It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! 𝐏L𝐄A𝐒E J𝐎I𝐍 𝐔S T𝐡u𝐫s𝐝a𝐲s f𝐫o𝐦 𝟔:𝟑0 P𝐌 𝐭o 8:3𝟎 𝐏M. No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Sep 27 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No… [more details]

Eras Tour Dance Party - Fri Sep 27 7:00 pm

Saline Recreation Center

Wear an outfit inspired by your favorite era while you dance and sing along to your favorite Taylor Swift hits. Plus you'll enjoy snacks and friendship bracelet making.Eras Tour Dance PartyFriday, September 277 - 9 p.m.$24 per child/$19 per child for annual Rec Center membersRegister online at salinerec.comThis event is sponsored by: Flow2Grow, Eleanor's Sweets & Sodas and Dan's Downtown Tavern. [more details]

Yard Sale - Sat Sep 28 11:00 am

11am until 5pm. Items include collectable figurines, some power tools, mens clothing, household items holiday decorations and much more. [more details]

RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG - Sun Sep 29 1:00 pm

Hornet Stadium

RunTough - An Afternoon of Fun For the Whole Family!Rate Goes up After September 4!Don’t miss this signature Saline community event that offers a fun day for the whole family!On Sunday, September 29, we will be hosting the 11th annual RunTough for ChadTough Defeat DIPG, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. We hold this event every September to celebrate our son Chad’s birthday (September 26) and Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Chad passed away in 2015 at the age of 5 from brain… [more details]

