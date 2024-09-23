Election 2024: Meet Saline Board of Education Candidate Susan Estep

Voters in the Saline Area Schools district will elect four members to the Board of Education in the upcoming general election. The candidates are incumbents Jennifer Steben, Susan Estep and Brad Gerbe, and Darcy Berwick, Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett and Jason Tizedes.

We asked questions of all the candidates. Here Susan Estep's replies.

Susan Estep

Bio

My name is Susan Estep. I’ve been serving as a Board Trustee in Saline Area Schools since elected in 2018. I’m running for re-election this November to continue serving the Saline community. I have a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership with a focus in Higher Education and Student Affairs from Eastern Michigan University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Leadership and Social Change from Virginia Tech.

My wife and I moved to Saline 14 years ago. We have three children attending Saline Area Schools. Our oldest child is in high school, and our youngest just started Kindergarten.

As a current Board Trustee for Saline Area Schools, and as a parent of three, I’m actively involved in volunteering and serving the district. I volunteer in the classrooms, read with students, support school events, and am a Celebrity Mystery Reader. This year, I volunteered to teach Junior Achievement. This program teaches students about entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and workforce readiness.

Why are you running for the Board of Education?

We have made great strides in the district over the last six years, but there is still work to be done. Some areas I want to focus on in a second term include: equity gaps that continue to exist in the district; ongoing bullying, harassment, and hate speech; student and staff mental health; and the retention and recruitment of quality educators. I run on a solid record rooted in inclusion, and voters can count on me to always be a strong advocate for public education, promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in our district, and elevate the voices of those who are marginalized.

Why should voters choose you?

I’ve long been a fierce advocate for public education. In my prior positions as a student affairs professional in higher education, I worked directly with students by supporting them in their higher education journey. As a school board member, I’ve taken the opportunity to engage in professional development, serve on committees, lead as policy chair and secretary, and present on the importance of student voice in policy making. This is important to me as a life-long learner and allows me to not only serve our students, staff and community on a local level, but to also advocate for education in the State of Michigan and the Nation.

Voters should know that I will continue to advocate for a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where all students and staff can thrive. I run on my record in which I have promoted equity and inclusion and am not afraid to voice my concerns and ask difficult questions at the board table. I have three children in the district. With my youngest in Kindergarten, I'll be committed to Saline Area Schools and our community for many years to come.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

If elected, I will continue to focus on the equity gaps in the District, address the ongoing bullying, harassment and hate speech, support student and staff mental health, and promote the retention and recruitment of quality educators. As a Board Trustee, I intend to elevate the voice of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Advisory Committee to ensure that their recommendations are taken into consideration at the board table.

With regards to bullying, harassment, and hate speech & acts, I believe the District needs to do a better job at recording and reporting data and taking actions to address this very serious issue in our schools. It’s extremely important that open and honest discussions are happening within our schools to create an environment where all students feel safe and supported.

The loss of quality staff is an essential problem that has not received much attention to date. In my next term, I would like to push the district to assess why staff are leaving and ensure inclusive hiring practices are utilized when finding replacements. The staff are the backbone of our district, and it is imperative that we hire and retain the best educators.

The board’s transgender policy states that school staff shall not reveal a student’s transgender status to the student’s parents. Do you agree with this policy? Why or why not?

As policy chair in 2021, I drafted and introduced the Transgender and Nonbinary Students Policy to provide the necessary support to protect some of our most vulnerable students in the district. The policy was drafted in collaboration with parents and students in the district, it was approved by our legal team, and it was adopted with unanimous support from the board. The draft originated from the GLSEN Model Policy, which has been used by school districts across the country, including the State of Michigan. It’s based on research, best practices, and law. I believe that we brought the best policy to the table and it has my full support. I will always use my voice to advocate for our LGBTQ+ students and staff, in addition to those who have been marginalized in the district.

The board used to have a 10 percent cap on schools of choice students. What do you think of schools of choice and how should the district use it?

Prior to adopting revisions last year, the Board didn’t have a policy that placed a 10 percent cap on School of Choice openings. After a community member expressed their concern that there wasn’t a 10 percent cap in the policy, the Policy Committee responded by proposing revisions that the Superintendent strives for approximately 10%. The Board adopted the new policy language, and I supported it. I felt it was important that we didn’t put a hard cap on how many openings we have for School of Choice. Given the recent decline of enrollment, we need to be flexible when considering options to fit the needs of our District. Positive outcomes are when families decide to move their family to Saline after being part of School of Choice. Additionally, many families are able to enroll younger siblings of current School of Choice students. I’m in full support of School of Choice as it fits the needs of the District right now.

What’s a strength of the district? Do you think there may be ways to leverage that strength to improve education in the schools?

The Saline Area Schools District is amazing. We have so much to offer our entire community, from early childhood education to Senior Center programs. We are so fortunate to live and learn in a community that values education and supports the growing needs of our students.

Thank you to the voters who approved the 2022 Bond. Our students will have access to STEAM Centers and labs through their curricular and extracurricular activities. Space is being renovated to benefit CTE programs and the Senior Center. And we’re investing in renewable and sustainable energy with solar panel roofs and electric buses. I’m proud of the Saline Area Schools District and grateful for our community.

What’s a weakness of the district and how should it be improved?

There is a growing need to address mental health for our youth. This is especially true in a post COVID world. There has to be a culture change in the schools, not only to promote mental health, but to increase awareness of mental illness that students, staff, and/or families may be experiencing. Our staff must be trauma-informed and well-equipped with tools to be proactive and responsive to the needs of all students, while also feeling supported in their own mental health. Mental health, safety, and security are closely tied together, and we must invest in these areas to address growing issues in the school. I’ll continue to advocate for additional state and federal funds that our public schools need in regards to mental health, safety, and security.

Should the board be more careful about adopting policies that are cited as reasons to leave the district for private schools? Why or why not?

I requested for Tran Longmoore to share where I can find this specific data, but he did not provide a response. I have not seen any exit survey data that cites adopting policies as reasons for families leaving the district.

Getting feedback from those leaving the district is important. I have requested that exit surveys be given to all families who are leaving, as our community and Board members have expressed interest in receiving this data annually. Additionally, the district needs to assess when staff leave, so that concerns are addressed and retention practices are improved.

In August, the results of the District Climate Survey were presented to the Board. One of the survey questions asked parents/guardians if their children were returning the next school year, and to choose all of the reasons why they may not return. The top reasons cited were seeking improved academics, seeking a more positive building culture and anti-bullying support, and seeking increased mental health support. While “other” was an option, their specific responses were not available. I look forward to seeing exit survey data in the future.

As a board member, what obligation do you have to the people with whom you disagree?

I was elected to the Board in 2018 by the voters in Saline Area Schools District. During my campaigns, I share my personal and professional experience, and my deeply held values on public education. I’m very open, honest, and transparent on my stance on issues.

I’ve made personal connections with people who have disagreed with me on issues. Oftentimes, we discover that we have shared values (e.g. anti-bullying, transparency and accountability, etc.) and it leads to mutual respect. I love these positive interactions, and encourage my constituents to reach out to me. As an elected official, I'm here to listen to and represent you.

