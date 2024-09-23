Election 2024: Meet Saline Board of Education Candidate Jennifer Steben

Voters in the Saline Area Schools district will elect four members to the Board of Education in the upcoming general election. The candidates are incumbents Jennifer Steben, Susan Estep and Brad Gerbe, and Darcy Berwick, Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett and Jason Tizedes.

We asked questions of all the candidates. Here are Jennifer Steben's replies.

Jennifer Steben

Bio

Current VP (2nd yr) & two time past President, SAS Board of Education

Managing Director, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, Executive Education

Board of Directors, Girls on the Run of Southeastern Michigan, former coach (Pleasant Ridge, Woodland Meadows, Heritage) and site leader (Pleasant Ridge)

Junior Achievement Teacher, 1st & 2nd grade (7 years, Pleasant Ridge & Woodland Meadows)

SWWC Business and Information Technology Advisory Committee Member (Saline HS)

Foundation for Saline Area Schools Board Liaison and longtime volunteer (10 years)

Michigan Association of School Boards Level 3 Award of Distinction & Advocacy Skills Certificate

ChadTough volunteer and former Sponsorships Chair (9 years involved)

City of Saline Historic District Commission

Committee work while on the Saline Area Schools Board of Education: standing committees of Finance (5 years) and Policy (1 year), Technology, Wellness, Sex Ed Advisory Board, Safety, Grievance, Compensation, and Ad Hoc Superintendent Search and Appointment Committee.

Has had family in Saline for more than 100 years, and am committed to this community.

And most importantly, I am a proud Hornet wife & mother. We are a Saline Running Family (XC and T&F) and Cheer Family (sideline & competitive). Forever, Go Hornets!

Readers can also see my current Board of Ed profile at: https://www.salineschools.org/profiles/Jennifer_Steben/

Website: https://www.stebenforsboe.com/



Why are you running for the Board of Education?

In my career and volunteer work, I am committed to lifelong learning and academic excellence. I love these students, and respect this staff. I have experience in this role, and the ability to lead with knowledge, while being respectful, authentic and calm.

This is a time when we need a connector, not further division. We are in the middle of continued reviews to keep boosting our programs, curriculums, and academic achievement. We have an incredible Superintendent that has a contract up in two years. It is an important time.

I have volunteered in every building, led this Board of Education, and dedicated my career to the education of others. I have an advocate’s voice to get things done, but not in a way that further divides. And, I truly believe that volunteering is the best way to give back and to make your community a better place for all.

Why should voters choose you?

In my career, I am a higher education administrator at the Michigan Ross School of Business, and daily I work with all types of behavioral and leadership styles across the globe to design and implement leadership development programs. I can work with a diverse set of stakeholders, ensure success/positive teaming, and be innovative in my approaches. I have financial responsibility at one of the best schools in the world, and each day work with top educators to understand how we have more of an impact on learning retention. I very much enjoy being able to bring the research and experience at Michigan to my role at the Board table.

I have been a trustee for six years on the SAS Board of Education, serving two years as (current) VP and President for two years in a pandemic. Specifically in those two years, I led the Superintendent search committee, mapped the process for two appointments after resignations, and saw a successful $180 million bond be voted in. But most importantly, I was part of the daily conversation on how to get students back to in person learning, while following the law, and keeping our community safe, and then how to do this getting back to high academic achievement, while being fiscally responsible. And while doing these things, being calm, empathetic and respectful of all viewpoints and comments in an unprecedented time.

I have served 5 years on the finance committee, 1 year on the policy committee, and also assisted on wellness, sex ed, technology, grievance and compensation. I have a level 3 award of distinction from the Michigan Association of School Boards, as well as an Advocacy certification.

I have taught Junior Achievement in Saline for almost 10 years, am on the Board of Girls on the Run (focus is on self confidence, healthy habits and collaboration), and actively support community groups like ChadTough and the Foundation for Saline Area Schools, donating all of my six years of Board salary back to the Foundation so our students and staff could receive grants for learning.

I led the team when we were notified of the Oxford shooting which, once again, reminded us that tragedy can happen anywhere. I am familiar with our Emergency Operating Procedures, and am committed to doing everything I can to make Saline safe.

And very importantly, I am a parent to two Saline High School students. We are a cross country, cheer and track & field family, who deeply appreciate all of the extra curricular activities, athletics, and clubs that students are offered so they can find their spot and succeed. I am a very proud Hornet!

We are in an incredibly important time. This community and the US is divided. Neighboring districts are in crisis financially. Our Superintendent contract is set to expire in two years. Talented staff are retiring, or making their own decisions to leave the profession. We need to have calm, empathetic, and experienced leadership. We need someone that has seen a lot like I have, and led through arguably the most difficult time in our district. I can provide this, and also the commitment to academic excellence, reinforced by my expertise at the University of Michigan. But we also need someone who cares– loves these students and respects this staff, and will work to protect them all. That is me.

If elected, what are your top priorities?

Modeling our Bridges to Civility and coming together. This is in the community, but also as a Board. And also students with each other and with staff.

Succession planning and leadership at the top- Board and buildings.

Academic achievement as tied to ranking and metrics.

Always budget and fiscal responsibility.

Mentorship of newer staff and employee retention.

The board’s transgender policy states that school staff shall not reveal a student’s transgender status to the student’s parents. Do you agree with this policy? Why or why not?

For the community who may not be familiar with this policy, they can view it in its entirety on the SAS Board policy website (link here) and the title is “TRANSGENDER AND NONBINARY STUDENTS po5517.02”. I want to be transparent with the community in the policy we are discussing here. This particular policy also states “When communicating to the media or community about issues related to gender identity or expression, District and school staff shall direct parents and the media to a designated spokesperson who has been trained in diversity, equity and inclusion.” So I just wanted to be sure to reinforce that I am answering this question as an individual in a campaign vs our Board Vice President, or speaking for the Board in any way. That said, I was President when this policy was crafted in the Policy Committee, then brought to me for inclusion on agendas by our Superintendent. I am very aware of the lengthy process that was involved to understand what other districts are doing, as well as the state. I sat on calls to listen and understand subject matter experts, and listened to public comment. I voted it into district policy, and I stand by the vote I cast. I realize that the line on parent disclosure is concerning for some. I am a parent too, and would deeply hope that our children would feel comfortable having any conversation with us. But as I learned from experts, that is not always the case in families. I truly wish this was different. As with any piece of feedback from the community, I am always interested in listening to viewpoints, understanding data and collaborating with experts to ensure the intent to get it right for all.

This policy was set out to do the following very important goals in any learning space. I hope it helps even one child.

Foster an educational environment for all students that is safe, welcoming, and free from stigma and discrimination, regardless of sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression; Facilitate compliance with local, state and federal laws concerning bullying, harassment, privacy, and discrimination; Ensure that all students have the opportunity to express themselves and live authentically.

The board used to have a 10 percent cap on schools of choice students. What do you think of schools of choice and how should the district use it?

For the community who may not be familiar with this policy, they can view it in its entirety on the SAS Board policy website (link here) and the title is “SCHOOLS OF CHOICE PROGRAM (Inter-District) po5113”. I want to be transparent with the community in the policy we are discussing here. In the past six years I have been on the Board, we have had a guideline for a 10% target for Schools of Choice. We are currently under 11%, which is what direction the Board has given Dr. Laatsch (it’s written to be at approximately 10% up or down). I voted to support this policy, and believe in its current state of operationalization by Dr. Laatsch, with annual review by the seven Trustees. I stand by my vote.

There has been discussion about Schools of Choice as a revenue generating aspect of Finance. It is true that per pupil allowances greatly fund the district. But I look at Schools of Choice through the lens of Equal Education Opportunity, as referenced in our policy.

“the District will not discriminate on the basis of an applicant's intellectual, academic, artistic, athletic, or other ability, talent, or accomplishment, or based on a mental or physical disability.” This policy gives opportunity to those seeking an excellent educational experience in Saline. The district is committed to selecting from within the ISD, doing a lottery for fairness, and evaluating every year to consider staff and facilities input for our buildings.

What’s a strength of the district? Do you think there may be ways to leverage that strength to improve education in the schools?

So many things! The first three things that come to mind are:

Diverse opportunities for all- classes (electives, SWWC, etc) and extracurriculars. And, if a club or class doesn’t exist, there are pathways to students and staff to innovate and create one. This means we are sending collaborative, critical thinkers out into the world after graduation, who have a diverse set of interests and perspectives. It’s a huge strength of ours. A standard for excellence- students and staff alike always push to be the best they can, and are innovative in new ways to pursue this excellence in and out of the classroom. Things like our AP classes (highest pass rate in the state), or Special Education (families move to Saline for this), are great examples of how we are high achieving, differentiated from other districts and unique. A staff and community that loves students and truly wants the very best for each individual. Though sometimes we feel divided in some topics, I do not have any doubts around the fact that all families want the best for their children, and the staff are fully invested in student success. This strength is a very important one to leverage as we look to bridge differences. This is our common ground.

What’s a weakness of the district and how should it be improved? I really appreciate the mindset in the district for continuous improvement. To this end, I’d like to see continued improvement fiscally, and innovation for other ways to save and generate revenue. Funding for public schools is volatile, and I’d like to make sure we are analyzing each line item of the budgets, and working with a really talented community to think of new ways to be fiscally responsible and generative. So I would not ay this is a weakness, as our finance group and committee is stellar, but it’s an area where I think we could continue to provide excellence in thinking and action.

Should the board be more careful about adopting policies that are cited as reasons to leave the district for private schools? Why or why not?

As a current member of the Policy Committee, and sitting VP, I think the Board should be very careful about every policy that is reviewed, edited, and adopted. All affect children.

I support writing, editing and creating policies that are clear, receive feedback from the community, and are presented in an open meeting. We have an operating procedure that requires we allow 2x for public comment, and it’s a good opportunity for community members to come and highlight areas of concern, support or general comments.

Saline has a lot of choices when it comes to education with private religious schools, and nearby Ann Arbor options. It is the right of any family to make the best choices for their students and family, and I don’t begrudge that. For me and our family, we are strong supporters of public education. I think Saline Area Schools provide so many opportunities, and the staff is so invested in these children, that I am grateful for the ability to raise them in the district. I hope to collaborate with the staff even more to highlight all of the wonderful things we offer in SAS, but also listen to families who may want to share feedback on their ‘why’ to go elsewhere.





As a board member, what obligation do you have to the people with whom you disagree?

This is an incredibly important question. As a Trustee, you need to model the way for others with regards to collaboration, respect, civility and professionalism. Everyone deserves and gets a voice– parents, guardians, students, staff, Board, taxpayers, community members, etc. It’s one of the reasons I created this non-partisan statement. “As a current member of the Board of Education, I am aware that this is designated as a non-partisan position, in the service of all students, and support of all staff. I know what this role is, what it is not, and how important it is that we model unity and partnership in our district. To that end, I did not seek out an endorsement from any political party. Like everyone, I have my own personal values, beliefs, and opinions. And, I will put those to use when I vote as an individual. But at our Board table, I represent this community and a very diverse group of constituents. I will hold myself to the same high standards I have in my career, and that I exhibited while in office- respect, civility, sound decision making, and hard work to make this district the very best it can be. I look forward to participating in as many events as I can pre-November, and will have information on social and the web to give further insights into my candidacy. I have seen six years behind the scenes in this community, and understand that it’s important now more than ever to be a connector focused on learning and love for these students. We need experienced, empathetic, and steady leadership. I hope to continue to provide that. I have received the endorsement that means the most to me already, the continued trust of our Saline educators and support staff. Others may choose a different path on political endorsement, and that is their right. I think this is the best choice for me, and for SAS. Forever, Go Hornets!”

More News from Saline