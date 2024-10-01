GOLF: JV Girls Win the SEC Championship

Saline junior varsity girls golf team has won its second straight SEC Championship.

Saline shot 381 to win the tournament at Huron Hills Golf Course on Monday. That bested last year's total by three strokes.

Kamdyn Mahler shot 91 to win the tournament for the Hornets. Grace Hantula Miller and Grace Brown each shot 96 to finish tied for third. Samantha Langkos completed the scoring and finished sixth with a score of 98.

Meghan Montgomery was 11th (103) and Ali Vazquez was 23rd (113th).

To give you an idea about the depth in the program, Saline's second team placed third in the 11-team tournament. Shannon Tagney was 12th at 105 to lead the team. She was followed by Ava Spittler (15th, 106), Abby Austin (19th, 108) and Meredth Miller (21st, 111). Aubrey Knapp (117), Sydney Matthews (148) and Julianne Sames (164).

"The girls played great today, from top to bottom. We had numerous personal best scores as well as the first competitions for others. Having four girls in the top-six was awesome, I'm so happy for those girls who have worked so hard all season for that moment," coach Scott Hummel said. "Winning back-to-back SEC Championships is a major accomplishment for our program. It's a testament to the girls coming to our program and their dedication to improving every day. It's been a fantastic season and I couldn't be more proud of these 13 girls!"

The all tournament team featured several Hornets.

