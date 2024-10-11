Celebration of Life for Kevin Wood
The Celebration of Life for my late husband, Kevin Wood, will be held on Saturday, Oct 19 from 10a-2p at The Venue (https://experience4m.com/) in Ann Arbor, MI. We expect that Kevin’s friends and loved ones from many different places and time periods in his life will be there.
If you have pictures of Kevin that you’d like to share at the Celebration of Life, please send them to: kriswood1979@gmail.com or if they are too large to send, use https://wetransfer.com/ Also, around noon, there will be an opportunity for people for make remarks.
Casual dress is requested because Kevin would expect no formality would be necessary. 🙂 His favorite drink (Diet Coke) will be flowing and he would want lots of laughter and joy to fill the room.
Finally, a memorial fund is being raised in Kevin’s name to support educational opportunities for biophysics students at the University of Michigan. Helping young, budding scientists was a cause dear to Kevin’s heart. If you’d like, you can contribute to that fund here:
With much love,
Sarah
The Venue by 4M
1919 South Industrial Hwy
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
More News from Saline
- John Layher, Coast Guard Veteran, Worked for the USDA, Volunteered All Around Saline John William Fred Layher of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully at StoryPoint Assisted Living on October 9, 2024 from pancreatic cancer and congestive heart failure.
- Rita Feitel, Remembered as a Dedicated mother, Classic Car Lover, and Animal Rescuer. Rita Mary Louise (Barnard) Feitel, age 76, passed away peacefully after drifting off to sleep at Gilbert’s Residence in Ypsilanti Michigan on October 9.