Celebration of Life for Kevin Wood

The Celebration of Life for my late husband, Kevin Wood, will be held on Saturday, Oct 19 from 10a-2p at The Venue (https://experience4m.com/) in Ann Arbor, MI. We expect that Kevin’s friends and loved ones from many different places and time periods in his life will be there.

If you have pictures of Kevin that you’d like to share at the Celebration of Life, please send them to: kriswood1979@gmail.com or if they are too large to send, use https://wetransfer.com/ Also, around noon, there will be an opportunity for people for make remarks.

Casual dress is requested because Kevin would expect no formality would be necessary. 🙂 His favorite drink (Diet Coke) will be flowing and he would want lots of laughter and joy to fill the room.

Finally, a memorial fund is being raised in Kevin’s name to support educational opportunities for biophysics students at the University of Michigan. Helping young, budding scientists was a cause dear to Kevin’s heart. If you’d like, you can contribute to that fund here:

https://gofund.me/169b7574

With much love,

Sarah

The Venue by 4M

1919 South Industrial Hwy

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

More News from Saline