Firefighters Isolate Blaze, Save Six Cats at River Ridge Fire

Saline firefighters knocked down a blaze and saved six cats in Saline Township's River Ridge neighborhood Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to Salem Circle for a kitchen fire shortly after 12:30 p.m.

"The resident had a kitchen fire - a grease fire - and put it down at an extinguisher. But the fire flared back up," Fire Chief Jason Sperle said. "Then it got going into the kitchen cabinets."

Milan Area Fire was also dispatched with a tanker.

Saline firefighters arrived and contained the fire in the kitchen, potentially saving six cats, Chief Sperle said, and preventing the fire from spreading to other homes.

