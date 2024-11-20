Norma Vargo's 40-year Career Showed Commitment and Versatility

Norma Jean Vargo, aged 80, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2024 with family by her side. Born on January 24, 1944, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, she led a fulfilling life marked by dedication to her family and career.

Norma Jean's educational journey began at Roosevelt High School and continued through Washtenaw Community College and Mercy Nursing School, equipping her with the skills that would define her career. She dedicated 23 years to Warde Medical Laboratory and 17 years at Ann Arbor Ceiling, among other positions, reflecting her commitment and versatility in her professional life.

She was known for her loving, caring, and compassionate nature. Norma was not only a caregiver by profession but also in her personal life, always putting others before herself. Her loyalty and stubbornness shaped her relationships and her approach to life challenges. Norma's zest for life was complemented by her love for travel, shopping, golfing, bowling, and dancing, activities that kept her vibrant and active.

Norma is survived by her daughters/granddaughters, Jennifer Vargo and Kari Guth (Rodrick Guth); great-grandsons, Brandon Guth, Justin Guth, and Trevor Nofzinger; great-granddaughter, Skylar Nofzinger; sisters, Nancy Caldwell and Brenda Vargo; nephews, Dean Dice, Jacob Vargo, and James Caldwell; nieces, Shelia Johnson, Shelly Vargo, and Sarah Vargo; her best friends, Janet Rummins, Deborah Bryan, and Bridget Roddy; and her daughter's best friend, Heather Schaare.

She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Nicole Jean Vargo; her parents, Nellie Eunice Carey and Paul Joseph Vargo; her brothers, Richard and Daniel Vargo; her sister, Judith Bice; and her nephew, Joseph Caldwell, and niece, Christine Burak.

Norma Jean Vargo’s legacy is one of love, resilience, and an unwavering spirit that will continue to inspire all who knew her. Her memory will be cherished and kept alive in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to have been a part of her life.

Family and friends are welcome to gather from 12:00 P.M. until the time of Norma’s Celebration of Life at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home. Pastor Pelly Peloquin from The Well Church in Saline will officiate. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Norma’s honor is asked to please consider The Esophageal Cancer Action Network.

