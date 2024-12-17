Health Wise: Finding Holiday Joy Through Mindfulness

Every year, throughout the holiday season, we notice less than favorable moods and high stress alongside or replacing the joy we hope to see. Year after year, we explore this concept and think of suggestions and ideas to help bring back some joy and relieve some tension that may build around the holidays. So, that’s what we’re here to do now!

Why do the holidays bring about negative feelings for so many? The holidays may highlight financial hardship, family conflicts, and lost loved ones. Taking time off work may be a challenge. Planning may be challenging, especially for those with conditions like ADHD. Anxiety and depression may spike in times of stress, change, and when happiness is “expected”. Social gatherings may spike anxiety and discomfort for conditions like Autism, anxiety, and ADHD. The list goes on.

Mindfulness is key. Our tendency to rush, focus on negatives/things that need to be done, and to prioritize the wrong things can really pile up around the holidays. It’s crucial to stop and be present in activities and with positive emotions, and to spend a little more time being than doing.

Make space for both positive and negative emotions. Choosing to lean into positive emotions and mindful experiences does not immediately remove stressors or fix difficult situations. We cannot pretend difficult situations don’t exist, nor do we want to pretend we are okay when we are not. The goal of mindfulness is to notice negative feelings and thoughts and then allow them to pass. Another goal is to allow ourselves to focus with our whole mind on positive and enjoyable things, however small they might be. That choice, that often does not feel like a choice, is in fact ours to make.

Find and create mindful activities for yourself and loved ones. Do a craft (DIY gifts and decor are great), bake a treat (also makes for an excellent treat), see Christmas lights (often a low cost, easy to do any evening), listen to music (and having a dance party never hurt!), and have conversations with loved ones.

Here are some other ideas to reduce stress and find joy over the holidays:

Write out a to-do list and edit it. Prioritize the things that cannot wait. Delegate some tasks. Move some things over to a “not to do list”, things that can wait or cannot be acted on yet, or that can be handled by others. Add realistic deadlines, and prioritize 1-3 things per day instead of an entire long list.

Ask for help. Ask loved ones for help or emotional support, make an appointment with a therapist, or find some self-help resources. Humans are not meant to do things all alone, which is why we build families and communities. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, reach out.

Gather your coping skills. Step away/step outside if you’re feeling overwhelmed by social situations or feel stressed by tasks. Download journaling and meditation apps on your phone so you can access them when you are in a hectic shopping environment, large get-together, etc.

The holidays can be a joyful and beautiful time, and can also be difficult for many. It’s okay for both of these things to be true. The goal is to be as mindful as possible, and allow the joyful opportunities and experiences to outweigh the negatives.

Wishing you a happy holiday season!

