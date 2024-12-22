Rev. Mary Baker, from Saline, Sang with her Sisters for Decades

Reverend Mary M. Baker of Anderson, Indiana passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Reverend Baker was known for her ministry to others, particularly those experiencing illness and loss. She shared many years in ministry with her husband of forty-seven years, Reverend Theodore (Ted) Baker, Sr.

She was born Mary M. Woods to Paul H. and Mary Etta (Morris) Woods in Saline, Michigan, on November 11, 1936. She was the fourth child of eight siblings who all shared of music. Her ministry journey began at an early age when she started singing with her sisters in churches across Michigan and Canada. The Five Trees, as they were called, performed together for over five decades and were known for their beautiful harmonies and staple hymns of the Church of God.

It was at one of these early performances where Mary was first introduced to her beloved husband, Ted. They were married January 26, 1963 in Detroit, and, together, raised five children: Theodore (Ashley) Baker, Jr, Dr. Rebekah I. Baker, Stephen C. Baker, Mary E. Baker-Boudissa, and Leah (Jason) Harkness. The couple also saw the birth of four grandchildren: Stephen A. Baker, Aidan N. Baker, Rayan K. Baker Boudissa, and Kayla R. Boudissa.

Reverend Baker's ministry continued in her professional, as well as personal life. She served at the School of Theology, the Missionary Board, and had a significant tenure as Program Coordinator for what was then Women of the Church of God (now Christian Women Connection). During this period, she completed both and Associate Degree in Early Childhood Education and Bachelor of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership at Anderson University and was ordained in the Church of God (Anderson) in October 1999. This was an important time in Mary's life and ministry. In her capacity as a WCG executive, she spoke to women around the United States and, along with Ted, led students on Tri-S trips to Kenya, England, and Antigua.

She also represented WCG at the CHOG World Conference in Australia. She later served as a chaplain for both St. Johns Hospital (now Ascension Health) and the AU School of Theology. She also served on the Madison County Sheriff's Merit Board for several years.

Mary's greatest joy was serving the Lord and caring for her family. Her love and compassion found the perfect connection when she was called by then pastor of Sherman Street Church of God, Dr. Leroy Quashie, to serve as Minister of Pastoral Care. She was an agent of peace and comfort when individuals and families needed her most. She continued visiting those who were sick, unable to leave home, and those who were in local retirement homes, even as she grieved Ted's death in 2010. Throughout the pandemic, she took to reaching her community through phone calls and letters. In a recent hospital stay, the hospital chaplain commented, "I'm supposed to be ministering to you, and here you are ministering to me instead."

She was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents, three brothers (Allen, Silas, and Paul), her four sisters (Nancy, Sarah, Naomi, and Rachel), a niece, and a nephew. She is survived by her five children, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Reverend Mary M. Baker built a life-long legacy of love through her devotion to God, family, and friends. It was not one she sought for earthly reward or accolades, but it is one that has touched countless lives near and far.

A time of visitation and viewing will be held Friday, December 27 from 4-7pm at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service in Anderson. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, family and friends would consider a donation to the Reverends Theodore and Mary Baker Scholarship Fund at Anderson University.

Online condolences are available at

http://www.rozelle-johnson.com

