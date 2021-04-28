Skip to main content
Saline
56° and partly cloudy.
Saline MI
4-28-2021 1:31pm
Summer 2021 Youth Camps
Brian Puffer
Contributor
Image
Register @
https://salineonline.reg.eleyo.com/
I'm interested
Replies
More from Saline
Saline
Wed. Apr 28 2021
Reduced Quarantine Period Means Some Students Are Returning to School Wednesday
The advocacy of Saline Area Schools nurse Karan Hervey is being credited for health department changes that should ease the burdens of quarantined students and their families.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Wed. Apr 28 2021
TRACK & FIELD: Saline Boys & Girls Win at Skyline
The Saline boys and girls track and field teams won at Skyline Tuesday. Unofficial scoring shows Saline defeating Skyline 107-31 in the boys' meet and Saline winning 118-18 in the girls' meet.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Wed. Apr 28 2021
SOCCER: Gray Scores Twice as Saline Defeats Huron, 2-0
Junior Abby Gray scored a pair of goals as Saline defeated Huron, 2-0, Tuesday at Saline High School.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline Weather
Wednesday April 28
Possible light rain overnight.
High:
80°
Low:
58°
Wind:
11 mph WSW
Chance of rain:
37%
Saline
Wed. Apr 28 2021
COVID-19: 3 Deaths, 15 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County
Three more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19, bringing the pandemic's toll to 260, according to data updated Tuesday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
National Work Zone Awareness Week: Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.
As the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and other road agencies around the state begin another season of rebuilding and maintaining Michigan's roads and bridges, it is critical that drivers, passengers, and workers take work zone safety seriously.
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
Platt Road Work in York Township Will Cause Some Delays
Starting Wednesday, April 28, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin shoulder work in preparation for resurfacing Platt Road between Judd and Willis roads in York Township. The WCRC expects to begin milling the road surface later this week and hopes to pave next week. Platt Road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to lane restrictions. WCRC encourages motorists, emergency services and others to use an alternate route. The road improvements are expected to take approximately 10 days. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. The WCRC will return to this area in 2022 to pulverize and resurface Platt Road between the City of Milan limits and Willow Road.
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
VIDEO: Interview with Jason Sperle, Picked as New Saline Fire Chief
Last week, The Saline Area Fire Board voted 8-1 to present a conditional offer to Jason Sperle to be the next Chief of the Saline Area Fire Department.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
BASEBALL: Saline Takes 2 from Huron
Saline swept a doubleheader from Huron in boys' varsity baseball action Monday, winning 9-1 and 7-4.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
Scott Madden, Devoted Father and Husband, Was Administrator of Michigan Head Pain and Neurological Institute
Scott Fielding Madden, 59, of Ann Arbor, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer.
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
contributor
contributor
Robison Bahnmiller Funeral Home
contributor
Saline
Tue. Apr 27 2021
Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic to Play Hornet Stadium June 26
The Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will soon begin dancing, strumming and fiddling for audiences again! The youth fiddle group's outdoor performing season kicks off in a big way with a Hometown Show at Hornet Stadium in Saline on June 26.
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline Post Staff
The Saline Post
Saline
Mon. Apr 26 2021
VIDEO: Saline Area Schools Superintendent Interview with Candidate Dr. Tyrone Weeks
The Saline Area Schools Board of Education interviewed Dr. Tyrone Weeks for the position of superintendent. Weeks is the second of five candidates scheduled to be interviewed for the job. Weeks is Director of State and Federal Programs for Farmington Public Schools .
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Saline
Mon. Apr 26 2021
VIDEO: Saline Area Schools Superintendent Interview with Candidate Dr. William Patterson
The Saline Board of Education interviews Dr. William Patterson for the superintendent's job. Watch the video below. Patterson is the first of five candidates to be interviewed this week.
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
Tran Longmoore
The Saline Post
