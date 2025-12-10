GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saline Opens The Season in Dominating Fashion

Saline opened the 2025-26 season in convincing fashion with a 52-20 victory over Riverview in varsity girls basketball action at Saline High School on Tuesday.

Keira Roehm hit five three pointers for 15 of her game-high 20 points. She also had five rebounds and four assists.

"Keira Roehm was masterful moving without the ball tonight. With a girl face-guarding her and not helping off her, she used change-of-direction and shot the ball effectively on the move. She fed the post well, creating shots for our bigs and with her girl not helping, she really helped spread the floor," Coach Leigh Ann Roehm said if her senior star.

Coach Roehm said Roehm's 20 was reflected team play as much as individual exploits.

"Major props need to be given to the team for setting screens and delivering passes throughout the game. Keira's 20 points really was a team effort. It took execution, attention to detail and unselfish play from the whole team to get her free from her defender," Roehm said.

Sophomore guard Halle Powell had one of the best games of her career. She scored 17 points and had six rebounds, five steals, four assists and three blocks.

"Halle Powell was a beast tonight. She really did it all. She attacked off the bounce, had five steals, made a 3 and distributed the ball. Look at that stat line! She did everything tonight. Halle has put in a ton of work and tonight showed the result of that," Roehm said.

The other big performance was turned in by junior center Harper Backus. Tall, strong and skilled, it should be interesting to see what things look like when the Hornets become accustomed to feeding her in the paint. She finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two assists.

"Harper Backus was dominant down low. She held her position strong and finished through contact. She also passed very well out of double teams. Harper is only going to grow in being a force inside," Roehm said.

Those three accounted for most of the scoring. Senior Megan Sweet had two points three rebounds and four blocks. Myla Talladay, a sophomore, had two points, three rebounds and three blocks. Senior Ayla Stager led Saline with seven rebounds and also had three blocks.

Saline started somewhat slowly after a jump ball win for Backus. The Hornets turned the ball over and before they knew it, they were down 4-0.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998547793120756010 -->

Roehm got the Hornets on the board with a jumper from the stripe. Backus made a layup and Saline tied the game at four. Riverview scored to take a 6-4 lead.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998549850510729228 -->

Roehm made her first of five threes to give Saline their first lead - and the lead for good.

Powell followed with two points on free throws. Backus went 1-for-2 from the line.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998549850510729228 -->

Backus followed with a spinning layup off the glass, and Saline led 12-6.

Saline took a 12-8 lead into the second quarter, which they dominated, outscoring Riverview, 12-3.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998552053455663422 -->

Sweet opened the scoring with a bankshot from close range. Then things got a little wild. Roehm hit a three.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998557389931557240 -->

Powell hit a three. And then Powell stole the ball and scored on a breakaway. Saline led 22-8. Backus scored a late bucket and Saline led 24-11 at halftime.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998557690881257874 -->

Myla Talladay opened Saline's scoring in the third quarter with a strong move through the paint.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998558469318914351 -->

Powell followed with six straight points, showing the ability to execute at speed. Saline led 32-14. Roehm hit another three to make it 35-14.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998559777149120804 -->

Backus went up and over her defender to make it 37-15.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998560538507489497 -->

Roehm hit her fourth three-pointer to give Saline a 40-16 lead. Riverview scored the final four points of the third quarter.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1998562342024655299 -->

The fourth quarter began with two baskets by Powell to make it 44-20.

Backes put back a rebound to make it 47-20. Roehm scored from two-point and three-point range to make it 52-20.

Saline hosts South Lyon East at 5:30 p.m., Friday.

They Said It

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i8EwE72_qBE -->

