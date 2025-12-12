Former U-M Football Coach Arrested in Saline Faces Charges Home Invasion, Stalking and Breaking and Entering

Recently fired University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore, arrested in Saline on Wednesday, faces three charges stemming from an incident in Pittsfield Township.

He was arraigned in 14A-1 District Court on charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry.

Several bond conditions were also ordered, including a $25,000 cash bond, GPS tether monitoring, no contact with the victim, and an order to stay away from the victim’s residence.

At about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3200 block of Ann Arbor-Saline Road to investigate an assault. Police said Moore entered the residence unarmed. An argument escalated, and Moore picked up two butter knives and a pair of scissors, and he then threatened to harm himself, police said.

About an hour later, Saline police were dispatched to Well Church at South Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road. They arrested Moore without incident and turned him over to Pittsfield Township police. Pittsfield Township officers had Moore evaluated at a local hospital before lodging him at Washtenaw County Jail.

