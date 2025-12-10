12-10-2025 7:49pm
Saline American Legion Hosts German Dinner Thursday
The Saline American Legion hosts a German dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, at 320 W. Michigan Ave.
The Legion will serve pork tenderloin, kielbasa, house-made Knifflies, mashed potatoes, gravy, sauerkraut and a piece of cake.
The meal is $17 to dine in and $18 for takeout.
All proceeds support the Legion's scholarship program for Saline High School.
