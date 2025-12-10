BOYS BASKETBALL: Saline Edges South Lyon, 60-58

SOUTH LYON - The Hornets won a close one in South Lyon Tuesday. Saline won, 60-58, to improve to 2-1 overall.

Noah Kronberg led the Hornets with 18 points. Fellow sophomore Brady Costigan scored 12 points for the Hornets. Senior Chris Cotuna scored five points and had eight blocks. Gabe Iadipaolo scored six points, had six blocks and eight rebounds.

Saline led 57-50 and had to hold off a late charge from South Lyon in the final minute. Kronberg went 2-for-2 from the line to give Saline the padding it ultimately needed.

Saline hosts Huron (3-0) at 7 p.m., Friday, to open the SEC Red schedule.

More News from Saline