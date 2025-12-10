Kowalski Receives Highest Grades in Saline Board's Evaluation

Superintendent Dr. Rachel Kowalski scored the highest grade possible in every category in the Saline Board of Education's evaluation of her performance.

The evaluation was conducted during a two-hour closed session at Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.

The board has deemed Kowalski as effective - the highest possible rating - in government and board relations, under communications/community relations, staff relations, business and finance, and instructional leadership.

Board President Michael McVey said other aspects of the evaluation report must still be developed.

"Over the next few days we will be compiling all of the notes from board members present and absent, into a statement. At which point, Dr. Kowalski has the option of responding or not. In some cases, no response is absolutely acceptable," McVey said.

A final report will be released through the district's communications director.

The board went into closed session for more than two hours to conduct the evaluation.

In the past, an evaluation could result in four grades: highly effective, effective, developing and needing support. The district no longer has the category of highly effective.

The board used the Michigan Association of School Boards' protocol to perform the evaluation.

Evaluations are also used in negotiating the superintendent's salary.

More News from Saline