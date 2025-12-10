Saline Police Arrest Fired Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore, fired by the University of Michigan Athletic Department as football coach, was arrested hours later by Saline Police in relation to an assault investigation.

On Wednesday afternoon, Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced his firing.

"U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately," Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement. "Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

"This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

At 4:10 p.m., Pittsfield Township Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for a domestic assault. The dispatcher said the victim said the man was attacking her and had been stalking her for months, according to scanner audio files. The suspect was driving a black Chevy Tahoe, according to the scanner audio files.

At 5:03 p.m., Saline Police were dispatched to The Well Church at the Corner of Ann Arbor Street and Willis Road. The dispatcher told police that a subject was possibly suicidal. The suspect was in a black Chevy Tahoe, the dispatcher said.

A local man said he watched as Moore was detained by police in the Saline Posts Facebook Group.

Scanner audio files show that Pittsfield Township Police were en route to Saline by 5:10 p.m.

A press release issued by Pittsfield Township Police about an assault investigation does not name a suspect.

"The Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody," the statement says. " The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing. Given the nature of the allegations, the need to maintain the integrity of the investigation, and its current status at this time, we are prohibited from releasing additional details. Further details regarding the incident will be released as soon as permissible."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Township Police Department: Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958.

According to Vinelink, Sherrod Banfield Moore, 39, was booked by the Washtenaw County Corrections Division at 8:30 p.m. He is lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik referred questions about the arrest to the Pittsfield Township Police.

