BASKETBALL: Huron Cagers Too Much for the Hornets

Huron was just too much for a still young Saline varsity basketball team, Friday, in an 82-48 win. Huron, 4-0, is the top-ranked team in the SEC Red, according to The D Zone. Saline fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC Red.

Huron leaped to an 8-0 lead early in the contest and never looked back. They led 21-13 after the first quarter and then stepped it up in the second with 26 points for a 47-25 lead.

Chris Cotuna led the Hornets with 13 points, including three "old-fashioned three-point plays," that showed his skill and toughness.

Noah Kronberg scored nine points.

Othjer scorers included

Lucas Fidh, 3 points

Brady Costigan, 4 points

Leo Sotiropoulous, 5 points

Becker Samaha, 4 points

Gabe Iadipaolo, 2 points

Logan Wiencek, 5 points

David Boricik, 2 points

Saline visits Skyline Tuesday.

More News from Saline