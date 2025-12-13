BASKETBALL: Huron Cagers Too Much for the Hornets
Huron was just too much for a still young Saline varsity basketball team, Friday, in an 82-48 win. Huron, 4-0, is the top-ranked team in the SEC Red, according to The D Zone. Saline fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC Red.
Huron leaped to an 8-0 lead early in the contest and never looked back. They led 21-13 after the first quarter and then stepped it up in the second with 26 points for a 47-25 lead.
Chris Cotuna led the Hornets with 13 points, including three "old-fashioned three-point plays," that showed his skill and toughness.
Noah Kronberg scored nine points.
Othjer scorers included
- Lucas Fidh, 3 points
- Brady Costigan, 4 points
- Leo Sotiropoulous, 5 points
- Becker Samaha, 4 points
- Gabe Iadipaolo, 2 points
- Logan Wiencek, 5 points
- David Boricik, 2 points
Saline visits Skyline Tuesday.
