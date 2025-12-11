What to do in Saline: Nutcracker, Singing, Family Games, Holiday Brunch, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Celebration and Much More

There's a lot happening in Saline this weekend, including one of the busiest Sundays we can remember. Add your events to our calendar to be included in these features.

...

16 things to do this weekend: Friday, Dec 12 - Sunday, Dec 14

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Family Puzzles & Games - Fri Dec 12 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Carrigan Cafe is hosting family night puzzles & games (ALL AGES & SIZES) 6PM - 830PM (2nd Fridays of the month)Friday Dec 12 Jan 9 & 30, Feb 6 & 13 [more details]

Measure for Measure Christmas Concert - Fri Dec 12 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

The Men's Choral Society has been performing for over 30 years. This Christmas Concert and Reception will be held as part of our Parish Concert Series, "Great Music in a Sacred Space" on Friday, December 12 at 7:30 pm in the church. Doors will open at 7:00 pm with first come, first serve seating.A complementary Gala Reception will follow the one hour performance to meet and greet the performers.Tickets are available in the Parish Office and online at: StAndrewSaline.org/online-giving$19 Adult … [more details]

The Nutcracker...28th Annual - Sat Dec 13 7:00 pm

Saline High School

The 28th Annual Nutcracker presented by DANCE ALLIANCE!!!Saline High SchoolSaturday, December 13 @ 7pmSunday, December 14 @ 2pm Tickets available at Dance Alliance... 1. www.danceallianceofsaline.com 2. Email us at...dancealliance@comcast.net 3. Call 734.429.9599 4. In-person at the Box Office beginning 1 hour before each Performance. [more details]

The Nutcracker...28th Annual - Sun Dec 14 2:00 pm

Saline High School

The 28th Annual Nutcracker presented by DANCE ALLIANCE!!!Saline High SchoolSaturday, December 13 @ 7pmSunday, December 14 @ 2pm Tickets available at Dance Alliance... 1. www.danceallianceofsaline.com 2. Email us at...dancealliance@comcast.net 3. Call 734.429.9599 4. In-person at the Box Office beginning 1 hour before each Performance. [more details]

St. Paul Community Christmas Celebration - Sun Dec 14 3:00 pm

St. Paul United Church of Christ

Don't miss St. Paul's Community Christmas Celebration! Featuring instrumentalists and singers from all around the area, you'll hear a variety of anthems and songs of the season. A pop up community choir open to everybody practices at 2p and performs during the program. You'll get to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus too! A free will offering will benefit the outreach ministries of the Salvation Army. And, refreshments follow. If you are interested in participating, or have questions, please… [more details]

Other Events

FCCLA Parents Night Out - Fri Dec 12 5:00 pm

Saline High School Steam Center

The SWWC and Saline FCCLA offer a fun evening for your children. Crafts, cookie decorating, karaoke and dinner (pizza and water). Supervision by CPR-certified careers in education students.5-9 p.m., Friday, Dec. 12 in the High School STEAM Center.Sponsored by Saline Area Schools, Baker's Nook, Christina's Sweet Treats, GNC Saline, Ru Game, Station 300 Saline and More. [more details]

Drive Through Christmas Experience - Fri Dec 12 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church

December 11–14, 2025 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Free Community Event

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas from the comfort of your car at Ann Arbor Baptist Church’s Drive-Through Christmas Experience, held Thursday through Sunday, December 11–14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2150 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Held for the sixth year in a row, guests will enjoy a light display featuring more than 100,000 lights, a lighted tunnel, towering… [more details]

Breakfast With Santa - Sat Dec 13 8:30 am

First United Methodist Church

Breakfast with Santa Saturday, December 13, 20258:30 AM – 11:30 AMJoin us for a festive morning of fun! Everyone is welcome to come meet Santa, enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast (gluten-free available), sausage, and a variety of beverages . We’ll also have a photo booth, crafts, and so much more holiday cheer!

Three seating times are available:

• 8:30 AM

• 9:30 AM

• 10:30 AM

This event is FREE.Please RSVP using the QR code so we can plan for everyone. [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Dec 13 9:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Renewal by Andersen of Detroit has their monthly sponsor visit this week! Did you notice that some of your windows need replacing after this cold snap? Stop by to see the deals they are offering!Huron Valley Harmonizers will be singing Christmas carols through the market from 10am-11am!The treasure hunt animal will be the penguin!

Join us every Saturday, from 9am-1pm at the Saline Liberty School, 7265 N Ann Arbor St, for the freshest plants, produce, cut flowers, meat, fish, eggs,… [more details]

Saline Card and Collectible Show - Sat Dec 13 9:00 am

Saline Middle School

The Ann Arbor/Saline Card & Collective Show is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13 at Saline Middle School. Free Admission [more details]

Coffee Hour, Mayor Marl, Commissioner Beeman - Sat Dec 13 9:00 am

Saline City Hall

Mayor Brian Marl and County Commissioner Shannon Beeman will be hosting a coffee hour Saturday, December 13 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. to discuss City and County related topics.

“As is my custom, I will provide a City update, discuss my upcoming State of the City address, and entertain questions or concerns form attendees,” said Mayor Marl. “I’m delighted that our local Commissioner, and my friend, Shannon Beeman, will be joining me for this event.”

“Connecting directly with residents is one of the… [more details]

Drive Through Christmas Experience - Sat Dec 13 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church

December 11–14, 2025 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Free Community Event

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas from the comfort of your car at Ann Arbor Baptist Church’s Drive-Through Christmas Experience, held Thursday through Sunday, December 11–14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2150 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Held for the sixth year in a row, guests will enjoy a light display featuring more than 100,000 lights, a lighted tunnel, towering… [more details]

Saline Rec Center Open House - Sun Dec 14 10:00 am

Saline Rec Center

The Saline Recreation Center will host an Open House on Sunday, December 14 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will be programming all day for the entire community to take part in. All day, the Rec will be offering free admission and open basketball in the gymnasium. There will be other programs such as pickleball, free fitness classes, fitness room orientations and a family fun zone. We will also have staff from Soccer Stars and Jujitsu to talk about their programs.

From 1:30 – 4 p.m., staff from… [more details]

Holiday Brunch - Sun Dec 14 10:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Celebrate the season in style at our upcoming Holiday Brunch on Sunday, December 14th! From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, indulge in a gourmet spread featuring a made-to-order omelet station, fluffy Belgian waffles, pan-seared salmon cakes, and much more.

Set to the smooth sounds of live jazz music, you can toast to the holidays with our festive featured cocktails while enjoying time with family and friends.

Pricing is $38 for adults (14 ), $18 for children (4-13), and complimentary for little… [more details]

Winter Ecology By The River - Sun Dec 14 2:00 pm

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Preserve

Join Josh and Amy for a guided hike through the preserve to learn about winter by the river. Free for all! All ages welcome! [more details]

Drive Through Christmas Experience - Sun Dec 14 6:00 pm

Ann Arbor Baptist Church

Drive-Through Christmas Experience at Ann Arbor Baptist Church

December 11–14, 2025 | 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Free Community Event

Experience the joy and wonder of Christmas from the comfort of your car at Ann Arbor Baptist Church’s Drive-Through Christmas Experience, held Thursday through Sunday, December 11–14, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at 2150 South Wagner Road, Ann Arbor.

Held for the sixth year in a row, guests will enjoy a light display featuring more than 100,000 lights, a lighted tunnel, towering… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline