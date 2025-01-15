Natalie Crowner named to Trine University President's List

ANGOLA, IND. -- Natalie Crowner of Saline, a Trine University student, was named to the President's List for the Fall 2024 term.

Crowner is majoring in Chemical Engineering.

To earn President's List honors, Trine University students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.750-4.000.

Join the conversation, #TrineU.

Trine University, an internationally recognized, private, co-educational, residential institution, offers associate's, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in the Allen School of Engineering & Computing, Ketner School of Business, College of Graduate and Professional Studies, Brooks College of Health Professions, Franks School of Education, Jannen School of Arts & Sciences and Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences. Trine is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and offers 37 intercollegiate sports, 27 of which compete in NCAA Division III. Its golf program includes the university-owned 18-hole championship Zollner Golf Course. Founded in 1884 and accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools (www.ncahigherlearningcommission.org), Trine operates a 450-acre campus in Angola, Indiana, and the College of Health Professions in Fort Wayne, with education centers in Detroit, Michigan, Phoenix, Arizona, and Reston, Virginia, and programs available worldwide through TrineOnline.

More News from Saline