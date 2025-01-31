Song "Butch" Min Yi, Father of 1, Was a Machine Technician at Gelman Sciences

Song "Butch" Min Yi passed away on January 27, 2025, in Ann Arbor, MI. Butch is survived by his partner, Charlene Pomorski; his son, Bryan (Lacey) Sabolich-Yi; grandchildren Bryan (Savannah), Emma, and Mateo; and 2 cats, Tiger Lily and Dahlia. Butch was preceded in death by his mother & stepfather.

Butch was a graduate of Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor, MI. Butch went on to earn a degree in Robotics from Washtenaw Community College.

After receiving his degree, Butch spent many years of his career at Gelman Sciences, now known as Pall Corporation, as a Machine Technician.

Butch had a love for working on cars, enjoyed going to the casino, and attending comedy shows and concerts. When not doing any of those things, he liked spending time with family and friends watching Michigan Football or at home watching Old Western shows. Butch also enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events.

A Celebration of Butch’s Life will be held on Saturday, February 1, at Nie Family Funeral Home - Liberty Road Chapel, 3767 W Liberty Rd, Ann Arbor, MI. Visitation will be held from 11:00am - 12:15pm followed by a Memory Sharing service at 12:15pm.

More News from Saline