BASKETBALL: Balanced Attack Pushes Saline Past Pioneer

Three Hornets scored double figures as Saline defeated Pioneer 52-41 at Pioneer High School in Ann Arbor Monday.

Saline improved to 15-5 overall and 9-4 in the SEC Red.

The Hornets are home to Skyline Tuesday for senior night before wrapping up the season at Novi Thursday.

Saline has a rematch against Pioneer in the district semifinals at Pioneer March 5. The winner of the Skyline-Huron game plays Dexter in the district semifinal.

Keira Roehm (13 points, 3 assists), Kadyn Maida (13 points, 3 assists) and Ayla Stager (10 points, five rebounds) led Saline's offense. Halle Powell (six points, five rebounds, four assists), Megan Sweet (four points), Myla Tallada (three points, five rebounds and three blocks) and Grace Roth (three points) also score for Saline.

Hornet coach Leigh Ann Roehm gave Pioneer credit for its defensive work, but she sad Saline won with a "true team effort."

"Our players responded. When they tried to put all their attention on one player, we had six different players make 3's. We just shared it and adjusted to what they were giving us. I was really proud," Roehm said.

Kadyn Maida is finding her form after missing time with an injury.

"Our offense really flows with her in the mix and she stepped up and made some huge buckets for us down the stretch, including three 3s," Roehm said.

Pioneer keyed on Keira Roehm but couldn't stop her.

"She was face-guarded and against a box and 1 most of the night; she took it to the rack strong to finish at the rim and hit multiple mid-range jumpers," coach Roehm said.

Freshman Myla Tallada had a strong all-around game.

"Myla Talladay had a big game knocking down a 3, grabbing rebounds, and blocking shots. Even more, she was incredible in help defense and drew charges and caused missed shots. Myla is really coming into her own and building confidence," Roehm said.

Another freshman with a big all-around game was Halle Powell.

"She continued to handle the pressure at the point with a maturity beyond her years and stuffed the stat sheet, including some timely and sweet dimes in the second half," Roehm said.

